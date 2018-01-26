No. 3 Purdue edges Michigan, stays perfect in Big Ten play

EditorsNote: adds city in lede

Just like the first meeting of the season between Michigan and Purdue at Michigan earlier this month, Thursday’s rematch at West Lafayette, Ind., went down to the wire.

Just like the first meeting, Purdue survived.

Senior Vincent Edwards scored 30 points to lead No. 3 Purdue to a 92-88 win over No. 25 Michigan in a battle of two of the Big 10’s top teams.

Purdue (20-2, 9-0 Big Ten) tied a school record by winning its 16th consecutive game. The Boilermakers swept the season series with Michigan (17-6, 6-4) to all but end the Wolverines’ hopes of winning the regular-season conference title.

Both teams shot the ball extremely well and exchanged baskets most of the night.

Michigan led 68-65 with 9:41 remaining, but Purdue responded with a 14-2 run to take a 79-70 lead with 5:38 left.

The Wolverines closed within 79-75 with 4:06 left on the strength of five consecutive points by junior Moritz Wagner, then got within 85-82 with 34 seconds remaining on a 3-point basket by senior Muhammad-Ali Abdur-Rahkman.

However, Purdue took an 87-82 lead with 29.4 seconds left on a pair of free throws by Vincent Edwards.

Following two missed free throws by Michigan sophomore Zavier Simpson with 18.6 seconds left, Edwards hit two more free throws with 17.9 seconds remaining to put Purdue ahead 89-82.

Edwards shot 9-for-11 from the field, 3-for-3 from 3-point range and 9-for-10 from the free-throw line. Senior center Isaac Haas scored 24 points to help lead the way for the Boilermakers, who shot 62 percent (31 of 50) from the field and 55 percent (11 of 20) from the 3-point arc.

Abdur-Rahkman hit 6 of 9 shots from 3-point range en route to a career-high 26 points. Simpson finished with 16 points and Wagner added 15 points in defeat for Michigan, which shot 60.3 percent (35 of 58) from the field and 56.5 percent (13 of 23) from beyond the arc.

--Field Level Media