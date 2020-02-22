Wagner helps Michigan storm past Purdue

Freshman Franz Wagner scored a career-high 22 points and Michigan increased its winning streak to five games with a 71-63 triumph over struggling Purdue at Mackey Arena in West Lafayette, Ind. on Saturday.

Feb 22, 2020; West Lafayette, Indiana, USA; Michigan Wolverines guard Eli Brooks (55) drives to the basket against Purdue Boilermakers guard Isaiah Thompson (11) during the first half at Mackey Arena. Mandatory Credit: Brian Spurlock-USA TODAY Sports

Isaiah Livers added 19 points and six rebounds and Jon Teske had 11 points, five rebounds and four assists for the Wolverines (18-9 overall, 9-7 Big Ten). Michigan overcame an 0-for-10 shooting performance from Zavier Simpson, who added four points, seven rebounds and six assists.

With Simpson at the controls, the Wolverines committed just three turnovers while Purdue had 12.

Trevion Williams had 18 points and 10 rebounds but was 8 of 21 from the field for Purdue (14-14, 7-10), which has lost four consecutive games. Sasha Stefanovic added 13 points for the Boilermakers before he fouled out, and Evan Boudreaux grabbed 15 rebounds.

Michigan won the first meeting in double overtime 84-78. It controlled the rematch most of the way.

Wagner and Teske combined for 20 points in the first half as Michigan led 36-21 at the break.

The Wolverines took over the lead with a 9-0 run midway through the first half, which was capped by a Livers layup.

A Williams dunk pulled Purdue within four at 21-17 but the Wolverines went on a 15-4 run. Livers got it going with another layup. Wagner soon followed with a pair of 3-pointers, sandwiching one from Teske.

A Teske bounce pass set up a Wagner dunk with a minute to go. Williams and Teske traded dunks to end the half.

Michigan guard Eli Brooks suffered a facial injury when he collided with Purdue guard Nojel Eastern early in the second half. Brooks did not return.

A Wagner layup gave the Wolverines a 41-27 lead with 15:41 remaining in the game. Another Wagner layup made it 49-34 with 8:01 remaining.

The Boilermakers were unable to get the deficit into single digits until Jahaad Proctor’s basket with 1:35 left.

—Field Level Media