No. 9 Purdue crushes Minnesota as seniors reach 100 wins

Dakota Mathias hit a career-high seven 3-pointers, and No. 9 Purdue celebrated a prolific senior class with an 84-60 blowout of Minnesota on Sunday in the Big Ten regular-season finale for both squads at Mackey Arena in West Lafayette, Ind.

Mathias finished with 25 points, and Carsen Edwards added 18 points for the Boilermakers (26-5, 15-3), who have won three in a row and will be the No. 3 seed in this week’s Big Ten tournament.

Edwards, who was coming off a 40-point performance in last week’s win over Illinois, has scored in double figures in 14 consecutive games.

Nate Mason scored 18 points and passed NBA Hall of Famer Kevin McHale for fifth place on Minnesota’s all-time scoring list. Jordan Murphy added 14 points and 10 rebounds for the Golden Gophers (15-16, 4-14 Big Ten), who have lost 10 of their last 11 games and will be the 11th seed in the conference tournament.

The Big Ten tournaments tips off Wednesday at Madison Square Garden.

Mathias hit four 3-pointers in the first seven minutes of the second half, fueling a Boilermaker run that Minnesota would not answer. Edwards also had a 3-pointer during Purdue’s hot start to the second half, as the Boilermakers’ lead ballooned to 25. Purdue hit its first seven 3-pointers in the second half to put away the Gophers.

The Boilermakers led 37-29 at halftime, behind 12 points from Edwards. Mason had 12 points to lead Minnesota in the first half.

The Purdue senior class won their 62nd game at home, the most in school history, and notched their 100th career win, the fourth senior class to reach that mark.

After a promising start to the season, the Gophers saw their roster depleted by injuries and off-the-court trouble. Sophomore small forward Amir Coffey had season-ending surgery on his right shoulder, and senior center Reggie Lynch was expelled from the university following sexual assault allegations.

