Haarms’ 26 points power Purdue in double OT over Minnesota

Matt Haarms scored a career-high 26 points and grabbed nine rebounds, Sasha Stefanovic hit several clutch shots to end with 17 to spark Purdue to an 83-78 victory over Minnesota in double overtime in Big Ten Conference play on Thursday night at Mackey Arena.

Jan 2, 2020; West Lafayette, Indiana, USA; Minnesota Golden Gophers guard Marcus Carr (5) drives past Purdue Boilermakers forward Aaron Wheeler (1) in the first half at Mackey Arena.

“We just hung in there and had some things go against us, and our guys were able to make some key stops,” Purdue coach Matt Painter said.

Marcus Carr scored all 27 of his points in regulation for the Golden Gophers (7-6, 1-2). Daniel Oturu overcame foul problems to score a career-high 29 points and grabbed 18 rebounds.

Haarms tipped in a missed 3-pointer and Eric Hunter Jr. scored on a putback off a missed layup to give the Boilermakers (9-5, 2-1) a 75-69 lead with 2:45 left in the second overtime.

The Golden Gophers responded with a 6-0 run to tie the game at 75-75 following a basket by Oturu with 1:24 left. Stefanovic drilled a top-of-the-key 3-pointer to give the Boilermakers a 78-75 lead on the next trip down the court with 1:10 left. Trevion Williams (14 points, nine rebounds) padded the lead to 80-75 by hitting two free throws with 40.8 remaining.

In the first overtime, Purdue grabbed a 68-67 lead when Haarms scored on a putback basket with 1:02 left. Oturu answered with a 15-footer to give Minnesota a 69-68 edge with 37.9 seconds remaining.

After a mad scramble under the basket, Williams grabbed the loose ball but made one of two free throws to tie the game at 69-69 with 6.5 left in overtime to set up a second extra session.

Trailing 44-39, Minnesota’s Jarvis Omersa picked up his fourth foul with 15:11 left in regulation which further hampered Minnesota’s small frontcourt depth. Carr tied the game for the seventh time at 51-51 on a layup, then he helped the Golden Gophers seize a 55-52 lead by making two free throws and scoring on a powerful drive to the basket.

Two-plus minutes later, Carr beat two defenders to hit a 5-footer while fading out of bounds to give the Golden Gophers a 62-57 edge at the 3:20 mark.

Haarms scored on a two-handed dunk and Stefanovic nailed a 3-pointer from the corner off a crosscourt pass from Trevion Williams to tie the game at 62-62 with 13 seconds left to force overtime.

The Boilermakers built an eight-point lead in the first half but couldn’t sustain the advantage when Minnesota made five 3-pointers and forced seven turnovers.

