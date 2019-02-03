No. 17 Purdue rallies to upend Minnesota

No. 17 Purdue rallied from a 13-point, second-half deficit to beat Minnesota 73-63 on Sunday at West Lafayette, Ind.

Feb 3, 2019; West Lafayette, IN, USA; Purdue Boilermakers guard Carsen Edwards (3) shoots the ball as Minnesota Golden Gophers guard Dupree McBrayer (1) defends in the first half at Mackey Arena. Mandatory Credit: Sandra Dukes-USA TODAY Sports

The victory moved Purdue (16-6) into a Big Ten first-place tie with Michigan State and Michigan at 9-2. The Boilermakers have won seven straight games.

Carsen Edwards scored 15 of team-high 17 points in the second half. After hitting only one of his first 10 shots, Edwards, who was averaging 24.9 points entering the game, finished 6 of 20 from the field and was 1 of 9 from 3-point range.

Also scoring in doubles figures for Purdue were Trevion Williams with 16 points, Matt Haarms (15), Ryan Cline (11) and Nojel Eastern (11). Williams was 8 of 11 from the field. Haarms had a team-high eight rebounds as Purdue held a 36-35 rebounding edge.

Amir Coffey was high for the Golden Gophers (16-6, 6-5) with 22 points on 8-of-13 shooting. Daniel Oturu followed with 19, making 9 of 15 shots, and collecting nine rebounds. Jordan Murphy, who finished with four fouls, added 10 points and 10 rebounds.

Purdue shot 59.3 percent in second half to finish with 47.5 mark. Minnesota shot 42.1 percent.

After Purdue’s Williams scored the first basket in the second half to give the Boilermakers a 29-28 lead, Minnesota responded with nine unanswered points to take a 37-29 edge.

The Gophers expanded the lead to 47-34 with 14:05 remaining. The Boilermakers scored 13 unanswered points, including nine by Edwards, to tie it at 47.

Oturu put the Gophers ahead 49-47. However, the Boilermakers scored the next eight points, including two 3-pointers by Cline to take a 55-49 lead.

Purdue built the lead to nine points twice. Coffey’s two free throws cut the lead to 64-59. Grady Eifert sank a 3-pointer as the shot clock expired to give the Boilermakers a 67-59 lead with 2:02 to go.

After Minnesota scored, Haarms responded with a three-point play to put Purdue up 70-61.

Minnesota closed the first half with a 6-0 run, taking a 28-27 halftime lead with Coffey’s dunk with 1:10 left in the half. It was the Gophers’ first lead of the game.

Edwards hit 1 of 9 from the field in the first half. Williams was 7 of 9 en route to 14 points in the first half, while the rest of the Boilermakers were 6 of 25 from the field.

Oturu hit 6 of 7 shots for 13 points in the first half for the Gophers, who shot 41.4 percent in the half

—Field Level Media