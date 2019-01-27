Purdue holds off furious rally, shocks No. 6 Michigan State

Purdue handed No. 6 Michigan State its first Big Ten loss of the season in a 73-63 win Sunday afternoon in West Lafayette, Ind.

Purdue jumped out early, took a 23-point lead early in the second half and then withstood a furious Michigan State rally before holding on for the victory. It was Purdue’s fifth straight win and ended Michigan State’s 13-game winning streak, as well as a 21-game regular-season Big Ten run of victories for the Spartans.

Ryan Cline scored 17 to lead Purdue (14-6, 7-2 Big Ten) while Carsen Edwards had 14, Nojel Eastern scored 12, Aaron Wheeler had 11 and Matt Haarms chipped in 10 for the Boilermakers.

Cassius Winston scored 23 for Michigan State, 14 coming in the second half, while Matt McQuaid added 12 points for the Spartans (18-3, 9-1).

The Spartans made just two of their first 12 shots and the Boilermakers took advantage, jumping to a 10-point lead less than six minutes into the game and feeding off the sellout crowd from there.

Purdue made seven 3-pointers in the first half, including three from Wheeler while Cline also hit a pair. Eric Hunter Jr. hit his only triple of the half in the final seconds to give the Boilermakers a 37-19 lead, its largest of the half. Michigan State failed to convert on its final possession heading to halftime.

The Spartans were just 7-for-31 shooting in the first half, including 3-for-14 from 3-point range.

The onslaught from the Boilermakers continued in the second half as three straight 3-pointers in the first three minutes pushed the lead to 48-26. That was extended to 55-32 after a deep three from Edwards and a dunk by Wheeler on a fast break that forced a Michigan State timeout with 13:14 to play and had the home crowd at a fever pitch.

Michigan State started to come to life with 11:51 to play when Winston hit a 3-pointer and was fouled. He hit the free throw for the four-point play, a moment that ignited a 14-0 run for the Spartans that pulled them within single digits at 55-46 with 8:43 to play after a three-point play from Xavier Tillman.

After Purdue ended nearly five minutes without a bucket at the other end, Winston buried a three to make it 57-49 with 8:16 left in the game. A McQuaid layup was answered by a Cline three, but Kenny Goins hit one of his own, and when Aaron Henry scored on a layup in transition, the Spartans were within 60-56 with 5:14 to play.

But Edwards was fouled on a 3-point attempt and made three free throws followed by a Winston runner. A layup from Eastern put Purdue ahead, 65-58, with 4:14 to play and after a pair of Tillman free throws made it 65-60, Purdue’s Eastern made six straight free throws to thwart the comeback.

—Field Level Media

