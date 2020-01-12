Purdue smashes No. 8 Michigan State at home

EditorsNote: adds historical context in 2nd graph

Jan 12, 2020; West Lafayette, Indiana, USA; Michigan State Spartans coach Tom Izzo coaches on the sidelines against the Purdue Boilermakers during the first half at Mackey Arena. Mandatory Credit: Brian Spurlock-USA TODAY Sports

Sophomore forward Trevion Williams led four scorers in double figures with 16 points, lifting host Purdue to a stunning 71-42 upset of No. 8 Michigan State at Mackey Arena in West Lafayette, Ind.

Williams added seven rebounds and four assists as the Boilermakers (10-7, 3-3 Big Ten) snapped a two-game losing streak and won their 15th consecutive home conference game. The 29-point margin was the second-largest in the history of the series, trailing only Purdue’s 30-point home win on Feb. 27, 1971. The Boilermakers have won five of their past six home games against top 10 opponents.

Senior forward Evan Boudreaux added 11 points off the bench for Purdue, while guards Eric Hunter Jr. and Sasha Stefanovic each scored 10 points. Purdue outscored Michigan State 23-17 in bench points.

Michigan State (13-4, 5-1 Big Ten) had its eight-game win streak snapped. Senior point guard Cassius Winston, who had averaged 29.5 points over the past two games, was held to 10 points and five assists. Freshman guard Rocket Watts also scored 10 points for the Spartans, who shot just 2 of 16 from 3-point range and was held to their lowest point total of the season.

The Spartans cut Purdue’s 17-point halftime lead to 11 on a Watts jumper that pulled MSU within 47-36 with 9:59 remaining, but Michigan State went the next 5:55 without a field goal. Purdue closed out the game by outscoring Michigan State 24-6 down the stretch.

Purdue hit Michigan State with an early offensive barrage, jumping ahead 19-4 on a 3-pointer by Boudreaux. The Boilermakers went up 32-12 on a Stefanovic 3-pointer and led by as many as 22 points in the first half before taking a 37-20 lead into halftime.

Purdue held Michigan State to 34.6 percent shooting in the first half and scored 10 points off eight Michigan State first-half turnovers. Michigan State shot 0 of 9 from 3-point range in the first half.

The Boilermakers improved to 10-8 all-time against ranked Michigan State teams at Mackey Arena.

