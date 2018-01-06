Edwards leads No. 13 Purdue over Nebraska

Purdue forward Vincent Edwards delivered team highs of 21 points, 10 rebounds and six assists to lead the No. 13 Boilermakers to a 74-62 victory over Nebraska at Mackey Arena in West Lafayette, Ind., on Saturday.

The Boilermakers (15-2, 4-0 Big Ten) captured their 11th victory in a row. The Cornhuskers (11-6, 2-2) had a four-game winning streak snapped.

Edwards sank 7 of 14 shots and all six free throws. Boilermakers center Isaac Haas scored 14 points, hitting 5 of 7 shots and 4 of 5 free throws. Dakota Mathias added 11 points for Purdue. Carsen Edwards, Purdue’s leading scorer entering the game, was held to seven points on 3-of-13 shooting, 10 below his average.

The Boilermakers’ largest lead was 18 at 72-54.

Vincent Edwards scored 17 points in the first half to lead the Boilermakers to a 41-31 halftime lead.

“I thought Vince Edwards was super in the first half,” Purdue coach Matt Painter told the Big Ten Network. “He really kept us afloat. I thought he played harder than anybody on the court in the first half, and his numbers showed it.”

James Palmer Jr. scored a team-high 22 points for Nebraska. Isaac Copeland chipped in with 16 points.

Copeland got called for a technical for taunting after dunking on 7-foot-2 Haas with 3:22 left.

Purdue made 27 of 61 shots (44.3 percent) while Nebraska was 22 of 54 (40.7).

Both teams had trouble scoring in first 10 minutes of the second half. With 10:42 left in the second half, each team had eight points since the break as Purdue led 49-39.

After Nebraska closed the deficit to 52-43 with 9:08, Purdue went on an 11-3 spurt to push the lead to 63-46 with 5:18 to go. The run was capped by 3-pointers by Mathias and P.J. Thompson.

The Boilermakers sank 11 of their first 14 shots to take a 27-12 lead with 10:46 left in the first half. From there, the Boilermakers were 5 of 19 the rest of the half to finish with 48.5 percent. Edwards, who hit his first five shots, opened with a 3-pointer for the Boilermakers, who never trailed.

--Field Level Media