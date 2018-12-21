Edwards pours in 30 as Purdue pounds Ohio

Junior guard Carsen Edwards scored 30 points, guiding Purdue to a 95-67 rout of Ohio in nonconference action Thursday night at West Lafayette, Ind.

Edwards, who was averaging 25.6 points, hit 10 of 16 shots, including 4 of 9 3-point attempts, and 6 of 7 free throws.

Senior guard Ryan Cline contributed 19 points for Purdue (7-5), hitting 5 of 8 from 3-point range. Boilermakers freshman Eric Hunter Jr. chipped in with 13 points on 5-of-6 shooting and added four assists.

“Eric gave us some punch off the bench,” Purdue coach Matt Painter said in a Big Ten Network interview.

Ben Vander Plas and Teyvion Kirk each scored 15 points for the Bobcats (7-4).

Purdue shot 56.7 percent from the field, including 48.3 percent from 3-point range (14 of 29). Ohio was limited to 41.1 percent field-goal shooting, making 9 of 24 from long distance (37.5 percent).

Trevion Williams was high for Purdue with eight rebounds as Purdue held a 36-27 edge on the glass.

Purdue starting forward Grady Eifert picked up his third and fourth foul in the first two minutes of the second half. Eifert didn’t return until late in the game, but the Boilermakers didn’t need him. He finished with eight points.

Despite Eifert’s absence, the Boilermakers were able to use a 15-2 run to increase the lead to 70-45 with 11:33 left in second half.

Ohio closed the deficit to 78-58 with 5:42 left. However an 11-0 run by Purdue expanded the lead to 89-58 with 3:44 remaining.

The Boilermakers sank 17 of 27 shots (63 percent) to grab a 49-36 halftime lead. Purdue made 9 of 17 3-point tries before the break. Edwards scored 13 of his points in the first half.

The Bobcats were able to keep from getting blown out by hitting 14 of 29 first-half shots (48.3 percent), including 6 of 13 point range.

The Boilermakers used a 17-0 spurt to take a 27-7 lead with 11:44 remaining in the first half. Ohio responded with an 8-0 run to 12.

Purdue plays host to Belmont on Dec. 29 in its final nonconference game. Ohio faces visiting Florida International on Dec. 30 before starting Mid-American Conference action.

—Field Level Media