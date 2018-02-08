Late basket pushes No. 14 Ohio State past No. 3 Purdue

EditorsNote: update 2: rewords second graf, other minor edits

Keita Bates-Diop got a tip-in with 2.8 seconds left to lift No. 14 Ohio State to a 64-63 comeback win over No. 3 Purdue on Wednesday night in Big Ten action at West Lafayette, Ind.

Purdue center Isaac Haas missed a shot at the buzzer for the Boilermakers (23-3 overall), who saw their 19-game winning streak end. Both teams are 12-1 in the Big Ten and this was their only scheduled meeting. The Buckeyes (21-5) rallied from a 14-point deficit with 10 minutes left.

Carsen Edwards scored a career-high 28 points on 8-of-14 shooting for the Boilermakers. Haas added 18 points on 7-of-11 shooting

Bates-Diop led the Buckeyes with 18 points and 11 rebounds. Andre Wesson scored 13 points, hitting 3 of 5 3-point attempts. Jae‘Sean Tate, hampered by four fouls, finished with 10 points, and Musa Jallow hit 3 of 4 3-point tries en route to 10 points. Freshman forward Kaleb Wesson was scoreless and also hampered with four fouls.

Bates-Diop tipped in Tate’s miss for the game-winning basket.

Purdue led 53-39 before Ohio State answered with a 9-0 run to cut the deficit to 53-48.

Andrew Dakich’s layup eventually cut Purdue’s lead to 58-57. Carsen Edwards hit two free throws to push the lead to 60-57 with 3:28 left. C.J. Jackson pulled the Buckeyes within 60-59 with a layup.

After Purdue missed its sixth consecutive shot, Wesson sank a 3-pointer to give Ohio State a 62-60 lead with 1:16 left. Vincent Edwards’ three-point play put Purdue back up 63-62 with 52 seconds left.

After Tate missed a shot, Dakich got the rebound and called timeout with 16.2 seconds left, setting up the winning put-back.

Ohio State shot 42.9 percent from the floor while Purdue was right behind at 41.7 percent.

The Buckeyes scored the final seven points of the first half to trim Purdue’s lead to 31-29 going into intermission.

Ohio State hit 11 of 25 shots in the first half while Purdue was 10 of 24 from the field.

Ohio State missed its first seven shots but was only down 5-0 because Purdue started slow as well.

The Buckeyes played without Kam Williams, who was suspended Sunday for violating team rules. Williams averages eight points and is hitting 46.3 percent from 3-point range.

--Field Level Media