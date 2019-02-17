Edwards powers No. 12 Purdue past Penn State

EditorsNote: Fixed subject-verb agreement in fourth graf; other minor fixes

Feb 16, 2019; West Lafayette, IN, USA; Penn State Nittany Lions huddle up in the tunnel before the game against the Purdue Boilermakers at Mackey Arena. Mandatory Credit: Brian Spurlock-USA TODAY Sports

Carsen Edwards scored 21 points and Matt Haarms contributed 18 to propel No. 12 Purdue past Penn State 76-64 in Big Ten action Saturday in West Lafayette, Ind.

Edwards made 6 of 12 shots, including 3 of 6 3-pointers, and all six free throws. Haarms sank 5 of 7 shots, including one 3-pointer, and 7 of 10 free throws.

Ryan Cline, who was averaging 12.6 points entering the game, scored just four points on 1-of-6 shooting for Purdue (18-7, 11-3), which has won nine of its last 10. Grady Eifert led the team with eight rebounds.

Lamar Stevens scored 18 points for Penn State (9-16, 2-12), while Rasir Bolton added 17 points on 6-of-11 shooting and Myles Dread chipped in 10.

The Boilermakers, who shot 60 percent in the second half and 52.4 percent overall, committed 23 turnovers, including seven by Edwards. The Nittany Lions shot 38.3 percent for the game.

Purdue is 13-0 at home this season, extending its home winning streak to 15.

The Boilermakers opened the second half with 17-4 run to extend their 33-30 halftime lead to 50-34 with 15:10 remaining. Penn State closed the gap to 50-40 with a 6-0 run.

Purdue took its largest lead at 61-44 on a 3-pointer by Edwards with 10:33 to go. Penn State refused to fold, following with a 12-0 run to close the deficit to 61-56 with 4:28 remaining

The Boilermakers went more than 6 minutes without scoring before Eifert hit a layup with 4:05 to go. Purdue followed with six more unanswered points to put the game away.

Following a sloppy start, the Boilermakers rallied to take a three-point halftime lead.

Purdue hit 10 of 22 from the field after misfiring on seven of its first 10 shots. Purdue committed nine turnovers in the first 10 minutes, finishing with 12 in the half. The Boilermakers hit 11 of 14 free throws.

Penn State made only 11 of 31 shots from the field in the opening half.

The Nittany Lions scored the game’s first eight points and built an early 19-12 lead.

The Boilermakers went on a 11-0 tear to move in front at 23-19. The game remained tight the rest of the half.

In the first meeting this season, Purdue topped host Penn State 99-90 in overtime on Jan. 31.

