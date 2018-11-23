No. 24 Purdue rolls over Robert Morris

Carsen Edwards scored 19 and Ryan Cline chipped in with 17 points to guide No. 24 Purdue to an 84-46 rout of Robert Morris on Friday at West Lafayette, Ind.

Edwards had an off-shooting day, hitting only 5 of 17 shots form the field. But he sunk all six free throws. Meanwhile, Cline made 6 of 10 shots, including 5 of 7 from beyond the 3-point line.

Freshman Trevion Williams hit all four shots for eight points in the second half. Ethan Boudreaux scored nine for the Boilermakers (5-1), who made 26 of 58 shots for 44.8 percent.

Malik Petteway led Northeast Conference’s Robert Morris (3-3) with 10 points as the Colonials made 17 of 54 shots for 31.5 percent.

Purdue was 20 of 23 at the free-throw line while the Colonials were 8 of 10.

Edwards scored 16 points in the first half as Purdue led 44-23 at halftime. The Boilermakers’ 11-0 run pushed the lead to 59-28 with 10:47 left in the second half. Purdue’s lead kept building, leading by as many as 43.

Purdue made 13 of 32 shots (40.6 percent) in the opening half, including 7 of 17 from the 3-point line. Robert Morris hit just 9 of 32 shots for 28.1 percent in the first half. The Boilermakers outrebounded the Colonials 26-16 in the first half and 43-27 overall.

The Boilermakers scored the game’s first seven points and never trailed. Following a Robert Morris basket, Cline sank 3-pointer to push Purdue’s lead to 10-2.

A 13-0 run by Purdue boosted its lead to 40-17 with 3:32 left in the half.

Purdue led by as many as 23 twice in the first half.

The Boilermakers play at No. 14 Florida State in the ACC-Big Ten Challenge on Wednesday. Robert Morris hosts Youngstown State Wednesday.

