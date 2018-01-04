No. 13 Purdue crushes Rutgers to stay perfect in Big Ten play

Isaac Haas scored 14 points to lead a balanced attack as No. 13 Purdue rolled to an 82-51 rout of Rutgers on Wednesday in West Lafayette, Ind.

Haas hit 4 of 5 shots and 6 of 8 free throws.

Dakota Mathias scored 12 of his 13 points for Purdue in the first half. Ryan Cline scored 12 points off the bench, hitting 4-of-6 3-pointers. Carsen Edwards added 12 points and Vincent Edwards had 10 for Purdue, despite playing in foul trouble most of the game.

It was the 10th consecutive victory for the Boilermakers (14-2, 3-0 Big Ten). The 3-0 conference start is the first for Purdue since 2010-11.

Geo Baker was the high scorer for the Scarlet Knights (10-6, 0-3) with 11 points. Mike Williams added 10 for Rutgers, which lost its third consecutive game.

The Boilermakers sank 16 of 29 shots for 55.2 percent in the first half to take a 45-24 halftime lead. In contrast, Rutgers hit 10 of 35 from the field in the first half for 29.4 percent.

Purdue cooled off to shoot 49.1 percent (26 of 53) overall.

Rutgers made 20 of 60 shots for 33.3 percent.

Rutgers freshman Mamadou Doucoure fouled out with 12:55 remaining in the game and was called for a technical en route to the bench. P.J. Thompson hit two free throws to make it 53-37.

After a 3-pointer by Purdue’s Cline pushed the lead to 57-37, Rutgers followed with a 5-0 run to slice the lead to 57-42. The Boilermakers then regained control and led by as many as 33 points at 80-47.

Purdue sank 7 of 12 3-pointers in the first half while Rutgers missed all seven 3-point shots. Purdue was 10 of 23 from beyond the arc, while Rutgers made only two of 13 attempts from 3-point range.

The Boilermakers held a commanding 45-27 rebounding edge.

