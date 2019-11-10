Texas rallies late to dump No. 23 Purdue

Junior guard Matt Coleman III led four scorers in double figures with 22 points as Texas rallied late to upset No. 23 Purdue 70-66 in West Lafayette, Ind.

Nov 9, 2019; West Lafayette, IN, USA; Purdue Boilermakers center Matt Haarms (32) follows his shot in the first half at Mackey Arena. Mandatory Credit: Sandra Dukes-USA TODAY Sports

Junior guard Jase Febres hit a 3-pointer with 1:25 left to put Texas ahead to stay 64-62 during a late 8-0 run that was fueled by defense. From there, guards Andrew Jones and Coleman combined to make six straight free throws to close the game out.

Forward Gerald Liddell, back in the lineup after sitting out the season opener with a concussion, added 14 points and eight rebounds for the Longhorns (2-0), who snapped Purdue’s 18-game home win streak.

Sophomore guard Sasha Stefanovic led the Boilermakers (1-1) with 14 points, with guards Eric Hunter Jr and Jahaad Proctor adding 12 points apiece.

Purdue led 62-57 after Hunter hit a pair of free throws with 3:14 left, but critical unforced turnovers by both Hunter and sophomore forward Aaron Wheeler down the stretch contributed to the Texas comeback.

Stefanovic, back from a foot injury that sidelined him for Purdue’s season opener against Green Bay, made his first four 3-point attempts. The fourth gave the Boilermakers their first lead of the game, 20-19, and sent the sellout crowd at Mackey Arena into a frenzy.

Purdue went up 30-24 after a 3-pointer by Wheeler and a three-point play by Proctor. But Texas answered with a 3-pointer from Febres to cut Purdue’s lead to 30-27. From there, both teams traded baskets and free throws for the rest of the half, with Purdue leading 34-31 at halftime.

Purdue went 6 of 11 from 3-point range in the first half. Texas shot 52.4 percent from the floor in the first half but was done in by 11 first-half turnovers.

Purdue junior center Matt Haarms limited to nine minutes in the first half due to foul trouble. Haarms was whistled for his second foul on an offensive foul call with 4:51 left and sat the remainder of the half. Haarms finished the game with nine points and two rebounds.

