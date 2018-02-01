No. 3 Purdue takes care of Maryland

Senior center Isaac Haas scored 20 points and sophomore guard Carsen Edwards added 17 as No. 3 Purdue topped Maryland 75-67 in Big Ten action on Wednesday night in West Lafayette, Ind.

Haas hit 8 of 14 shots and grabbed nine rebounds. Dakota Mathias added 11 points for the Boilermakers, who extended their school record winning streak to 18 games.

Vincent Edwards contributed eight points and a team-high 11 rebounds for Purdue (22-2, 11-0 Big Ten).

Freshman forward Bruno Fernando had a double-double with 20 points on 8-of-12 shooting and 10 rebounds for Maryland (15-9, 4-7). Kevin Huerter scored 16 points, hitting 4 of 10 3-point shots for the Terrapins, while Darryl Morsell added 13 points and Anthony Cowan had 11.

Huerter hit three 3-pointers in a row for Maryland, which used a 9-2 run to close the deficit to 55-52 with 9:19 to go.

Following a timeout, Purdue produced a 7-0 run to regain command at 62-52.

Maryland was forced to play without Michal Cekovsky, who was sidelined because of a heel injury. Cekovsky was injured in practice.

Several Terrapins were hampered by foul trouble, and reserve center Sean Obi fouled out with 10-plus minutes to go.

Purdue sank 16 of 21 free throws while Maryland was 12 of 15. The Terrapins shot 45.3 percent from the field while the Boilermakers shot 44.8 percent.

Despite hitting just 12 of 34 shots, Purdue led 35-24 at halftime. Maryland shot 7 of 22 in the opening half.

The Boilermakers committed one turnover in the first half while the Terrapins committed 11. Each team had three turnovers in the second half.

Purdue scored the first nine points of the game to take control. Maryland went more than four minutes without scoring.

