Purdue holds off No. 23 Maryland in final minutes

EditorsNote: Tweaks lede, fifth graf

Purdue went the last 5 minutes and 16 seconds without a field goal Thursday night, but kept No. 23 Maryland from making a basket over the final 4:17 and posted a 62-60 Big 10 Conference win at West Lafayette, Ind.

Carsen Edwards scored a game-high 20 points and made all nine of his free-throw attempts, including two foul shots with 6.2 seconds remaining for a 62-59 edge. Aaron Wheeler came off the bench to add 15 points, and Matt Haarms chipped in 10 for the Boilermakers (6-3, 1-1).

Anthony Cowan paced the Terrapins (7-2, 1-1) with 18 points, five assists and five rebounds, but made only 4 of 17 shots. Darryl Morsell contributed 12 points.

Morsell made a free throw with 21.6 seconds left for Maryland’s first point in 3:59, cutting its deficit to 59-57. But Grady Eifert pushed the Purdue lead back to three by canning the front end of a one-and-one with 21.3 seconds remaining.

Following a Boilermakers timeout with 13.0 seconds on the clock, they gave a foul on Cowan with 7.2 seconds left to prevent him from shooting a 3-pointer, and he hit both ends of a one-and-one to make it 60-59.

Cowan sank the front end of a one-and-one with 3.6 seconds left and missed the second shot on purpose, the rebound going off Purdue out of bounds with 3.0 ticks remaining. But Cowan’s fadeaway jumper was blocked by Nojel Eastern as time expired.

Maryland controlled most of the first half, hitting five 3-pointers and using 10 Purdue turnovers to keep the lead for most of the final 15-plus minutes.

Bruno Fernando’s layup at the 15:40 mark gave the Terrapins a 9-8 lead and was part of a 10-0 run that ended with a 3-pointer from Aaron Wiggins that upped the margin to 15-8 with 13:42 left. The Boilermakers trailed by as many as eight before using an 11-3 spurt to even the score at 21 on three foul shots by Edwards with 6:40 on the clock.

But Maryland responded, regaining a seven-point advantage on two free throws by Cowan with 1:03 remaining and taking a 34-30 lead to intermission.

—Field Level Media