Purdue holds off Maryland for home victory

Brandon Newman’s 17 points and Eric Hunter Jr.’s 16 helped host Purdue hold off Maryland 73-70 in Big Ten action on Christmas Day in West Lafayette, Ind.

Purdue (7-3, 2-1 Big Ten) lost a 15-point lead, but got its fourth straight win over the Terrapins (5-3, 0-2) at home.

Donta Scott had all 15 of his points in the first half to lead Maryland. His drive and layup with 58 seconds to play tied the game at 70, as Maryland came back from being down by as many as 13 in the second half.

Purdue re-took the lead on Hunter’s layup that was blocked but counted due to a goaltending call. Maryland missed a chance to tie at the other end on two missed free throws, part of the 11 of 21 the Terps missed.

Maryland still had a chance to tie with five seconds, but Eric Ayala missed a 3-pointer and Purdue got the rebound.

The first half was almost all Purdue. They led 25-10 at the halfway point, then Newman hit from long range for a 30-15 Boilermakers’ lead. Purdue took a 41-28 lead into halftime.

Hunter had 10 points in the first half to lead Purdue. Ayala had 11 of his 13 points in the first half, knocking down a pair of 3s.

Maryland rallied in the second half, going on a 13-1 run to turn a 45-32 Boilermakers’ lead into a 46-45 deficit. Purdue went back in front by nine, but Maryland went on another big run to make it close late.

Threes from Aaron Wiggins and Scott keyed a 10-2 run to cut Purdue’s lead to 61-60 with 5:42 to play.

An offensive rebound and putback from Trevion Williams, who was fouled and made a free throw, put Purdue ahead 68-64 at the 3:01 mark. Williams finished with 10 points and eight rebounds.

--Field Level Media