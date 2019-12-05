Purdue gets revenge, stunning win vs. No. 5 Virginia

Sasha Stefanovic scored 20 points to power revenge-minded Purdue to a 69-40 upset of No. 5 Virginia on Wednesday night in the Big Ten/ACC Challenge in West Lafayette, Ind.

Dec 4, 2019; West Lafayette, IN, USA; Virginia Cavaliers forward Jay Huff (30) runs onto the floor before the game against the Purdue Boilermakers at Mackey Arena. Mandatory Credit: Brian Spurlock-USA TODAY Sports

The Boilermakers (5-3) avenged last season’s Elite Eight overtime loss to the Cavaliers (7-1), who went on to claim their first national championship.

Purdue posted its first win against a top-5 nonconference opponent at Mackey Arena and improved to 14-3 at home against ranked teams since the start of the 2014-15 season. Virginia had won 13 straight games dating to the ACC Tournament semifinals last March.

Stefanovic, a sophomore making his first career start, hit 6 of 10 3-pointers. Jahaad Proctor added 16 points, Matt Haarms had 11 and Eric Hunter Jr. tallied 10 points for the Boilermakers, who took their first lead at 6-5 and never looked back.

Purdue closed the game with an 18-4 run.

Jay Huff scored 11 points and Mamadi Diakite had 10 to lead the Cavaliers, whose season-long shooting woes finally caught up to them. They shot 37.2 percent overall and 16.7 percent (4 of 24) from 3-point range.

Virginia came into the game leading the nation in both scoring defense (40.3 points per game) and field-goal percentage defense (28.8 percent). The Boilermakers reached 40 points with 16:01 to play and shot 45.3 percent for the game, including 52 percent (13 of 25) from long distance.

Purdue bolted to a 9-5 lead as Stefanovic sank his first three 3-pointers. The advantage swelled to 26-9 as Proctor scored nine points during a 12-0 run.

Virginia was scoreless for 9:09 during that surge. The Cavaliers missed 11 of their first 12 shots from behind the arc and trailed 32-17 at intermission.

Proctor paced all scorers with 11 points in the first half. The Boilermakers shot 50 percent overall and 46.2 percent (6 of 13) from 3-point range.

Diakite scored all of his 10 points in the opening half for the uncharacteristically careless Cavaliers, who committed nine of their 16 turnovers before the break.

Purdue won its 16th straight game when holding opponents under 60 points and improved to 11-8 in the Big Ten/ACC Challenge. Virginia fell to 13-7 in the series.

—Field Level Media