No. 3 Purdue wipes out Wisconsin in 28-point rout

Carsen Edwards scored 21 points and Vincent Edwards added 20 as No. 3 Purdue blew past Wisconsin 78-50 on Tuesday night in West Lafayette, Ind.

Carsen, a sophomore guard, sank 9 of 16 shots and Vincent, a senior forward, made 8 of 13 -- each making 3 of 5 from 3-point range.

The Boilermakers (18-2, 7-0 Big Ten) hit 14 of 22 3-point attempts en route to their 14th consecutive victory. Purdue has captured 19 consecutive home games.

P.J. Thompson chipped in with 14 points, hitting 4 of 5 3-point shots, for the Boilermakers. Purdue’s 7-foot-2 Isaac Haas missed all five shots and was held to two points.

The Boilermakers’ other center, 7-3 Matt Haarms, scored 10 points on 4-of-6 shooting and had five blocked shots. Purdue junior guard Ryan Cline delivered nine points, hitting all three of his 3-point shots.

Purdue shot 51.7 percent overall.

Ethan Happ led the Badgers (9-10, 2-4) with 15 points on 7-of-16 shooting. He added seven assists and six rebounds but turned the ball over seven times.

The Badgers shot 35.4 percent overall and were 6 of 19 on 3-point attempts.

The Boilermakers sank 16 of 33 shots in the first half (48.5 percent), including 6 of 11 from 3-point range, to take a 39-22 lead into the break.

The Badgers made just 7-of-18 shots (36.8 percent) in the first half.

Wisconsin was hurt by 15 first-half turnovers, 10 more than Purdue. For the game, Wisconsin had 20 turnovers and Purdue nine.

Purdue never trailed, scoring the game’s first 12 points all on 3-pointers. The Boilermakers raced to a 23-4 lead, hitting 5 of 8 3-point tries at that juncture. Purdue’s largest first-half lead was 32-11 with 4:32 left before intermission.

The Boilermakers’ No. 3 AP ranking is the highest for the program since Purdue was No. 2 during the 1987-88 season.

Purdue plays at Iowa on Saturday. Wisconsin plays host to Illinois on Friday.

