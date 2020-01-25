Boudreaux boosts Purdue past Wisconsin

Evan Boudreaux provided an offensive spark and stifling defense in his first start of the season, and Purdue beat Wisconsin 70-51 on Friday night in West Lafayette, Ind.

Jan 24, 2020; West Lafayette, Indiana, USA; Wisconsin Badgers forward Nate Reuvers (35) drives to the basket against Purdue Boilermakers forward Trevion Williams (5) and guard Eric Hunter Jr. (2) during the first half at Mackey Arena. Mandatory Credit: Brian Spurlock-USA TODAY Sports

Boudreaux, in his second year as a Boilermaker after transferring from Dartmouth, scored eight points and pulled down six rebounds in the first half as Purdue (10-9, 4-5 Big Ten) took control early.

Boudreaux finished with 10 points and a game-high 13 rebounds.

Isaiah Thompson led the Purdue with 14 points while Sasha Stefanovic and Matt Haarms added 12 and 11 points, respectively.

D’Mitrik Trice and Micah Potter led the Badgers (12-8, 5-4) with 11 points apiece, and Nate Reuvers had 10. Kobe King, Wisconsin’s second-leading scorer at 10.6 points per game, missed all five of his field-goal attempts and went scoreless.

The Boilermakers took control early, outscoring the Badgers 18-4 over a 10-minute span to open a 28-11 advantage with for minutes to go in the first half. Boudreaux capped the run with a long-range jumper from the top of the key and then followed with a three-point play.

The Badgers managed just four points in the final four minutes before intermission and trailed 33-15 at the break.

Wisconsin, which made a school-record 18 3-point shots in a win against Nebraska on Tuesday, went 0-for-8 from 3-point range in the first half Friday and finished the game 7 of 22 from beyond the arc.

Purdue opened the second half with a 12-2 run that pushed the lead to 45-17.

Trice finally connected on Wisconsin’s first trey of the game with 15:51 left, sparking the Badgers’ offense.

Wisconsin went on 17-4 run, cutting the deficit to 49-34.

However, the Boilermakers answered with eight straight points to push the lead to 23. The margin grew to 27 on Stefanovic’s third 3-pointer of the half.

Purdue dominated on the glass, outrebounding Wisconsin 42-16. The Boilermakers grabbed 16 offensive rebounds, which led to 19 second-chance points. The Badgers managed only two offensive boards.

—Field Level Media