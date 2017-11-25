Purdue hands No. 2 Arizona third straight loss

Senior guard Dakota Mathias had a game-high 24 points to lead four Purdue players in double figures to help the No. 18 Boilermakers to an 89-64 win over No. 2 Arizona on Friday in the seventh-place in the Battle 4 Atlantis in Paradise Island, Bahamas.

Carson Edwards added 22 points, Vince Edwards had 17 and Isaac Haas had 12 points for Purdue (5-2).

Purdue avoided its first three-game losing streak since Dec. 13-22, 2014, and Arizona (3-3) suffered its first three-game losing streak since Feb. 13-25, 2010 in Sean Miller’s first season as Arizona’s head coach.

Additionally, this is the worst six-game start for the Wildcats under Miller since his first season at Arizona in 2009-10.

The loss to Purdue also represented the largest margin of defeat for Arizona under Miller.

It also was the first time a team lost three straight games as the No. 2-ranked team since Louisville started the 1986-87 by losing three straight in the Great Alaska Shootout.

Purdue, which shot 57 percent from the floor, held a comfortable second-half lead, one that reached 20 points several times, that last coming with 11:37 remaining.

Arizona was able to go on an 8-0 run behind freshman Brandon Randolph’s back-to-back baskets to make it 71-59 with 8:20 left but that was the closest Arizona could get.

Purdue got hot again behind Mathias, who made it 79-61 on a 17-foot jumper. Purdue went on a 16-2 run late.

Arizona freshman Deandre Ayton had 22 points and eight rebounds, but he fouled out with 4:32 left.

Purdue jumped out early in the opening half, grabbing a 10-4 lead. Vince Edwards hit the first of his two 3-pointers to make it 16-6. Minutes later, Nojel Eastern hit a free throw to make it 23-11 with 11:05 left in the half.

And yet, Purdue wasn’t done giving Arizona fits. Purdue outscored Arizona 16-8 midway through the half to eventually take a 43-25 lead after hitting its fifth-consecutive shot.

Purdue center Matt Haarms was able to neutralize Arizona’s height with five blocks for the game. He added six points.

Vince Edwards had 14 first-half points, and Carson Edwards had 15 points at the half.

Arizona guard Allonzo Trier, who went into the game averaging 27 points a game, had just eight points.

NOTES: Arizona is still without sophomore sensation Rawle Alkins, who has been out all season and could be out another month with a foot injury. ... Wildcats freshman C Deandre Ayton had his double-double streak stopped at five games. ... There’s a lot in common with Purdue coach Matt Painter and Arizona’s Sean Miller. Painter has 10 NCAA Tournaments as does Miller. They are tied for the most among active coaches under the age of 50 ... Purdue entered the tournament averaging 102 points a game and 56.8 percent from the floor. It’s shooting 39 percent.