No. 20 Purdue routs Chicago State

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. -- Two games into the 2017-18 college hoops season, it may be more appropriate to refer to the 20th-ranked Purdue Boilermakers as the “Law Firm of Edwards & Edwards.”

Carsen Edwards scored a career-high 25 points on 10-for-13 shooting, and Vince Edwards had 15 points and 12 rebounds, notching his fifth career double-double as Purdue demolished Chicago State 111-42 on Sunday.

“That’s what we expect of him,” Vince said of Carsen Edwards’ scoring output. “He’s going to have more of a responsibility this year. He wasn’t attacking anything, he was picking his spots and that’s what great players do. That’s what he has to do and he can be one of the best players in the Big Ten when he does that.”

Purdue (2-0) had four players reach double-digit scoring and shot 60.6 percent from the field. The Boilermakers made 12 3-pointers, shooting 42.9 percent from long range. Dakota Mathias had 18 points and a team-high six assists, shooting 4-for-5 from 3-point range.

Chicago State (0-2) made the first bucket of the game, but Purdue answered with a flurry of buckets, making 13 of 20 field goal attempts after starting 2-for-7 from the field. Purdue led 59-28 at halftime and outscored the Cougars 52-14 in the second half, thanks in large part to a 35-3 run that spanned both halves and elapsed 8:58.

Purdue coach Matt Painter was proud of his team’s continued effort despite building a colossal lead.

“You get into those modes and the one thing you don’t want your guys to do is to play the score,” Painter said. “You still want to play the right way and just build good habits. Tonight, we did that. I thought our guys did a good job of continuing to play and doing the right things, and obviously we had a really good run there to start the second half. Our guys were ready to play.”

Deionte Simmons and Glen Burns led the way for Chicago State with seven points and three rebounds apiece. Jelani Pruitt added six points and a team-best four rebounds.

Fred Sims Jr., who averaged a team-best 18.8 points in 2016, struggled to find his rhythm, scoring just five points on 2-for-11 shooting.

Purdue outrebounded the Cougars 55-26 after struggling on the glass in its season opener. The Boilermakers blocked nine shots and scored 22 points off 14 Chicago State turnovers.

“There’s been instances throughout the summer and different games throughout our career where we’ve been up, but we kind of let teams hang around,” Mathias said. “So it was kind of, for lack of a better term, ‘step on their throat and end the game.’ I think we did a good job of that.”

NOTES: Chicago State F Patrick Szpir was assessed a flagrant-1 foul after getting tied up with Purdue C Isaac Haas under the basket. At 6-foot-9, Szpir is the tallest player on Chicago State’s roster, and was tasked with guarding the 7-foot-2 Haas the majority of the game... Purdue has not scored 100-plus points in back-to-back games since February 1974. The Boilermakers defeated Southern Illinois-Edwardsville 105-74 in their season opener... Chicago State opened its season with back-to-back Big Ten opponents, falling to Iowa 95-62 Friday night... Purdue F Vince Edwards is the only active player in the nation with at least 1,000 points, 500 rebounds and 300 assists.