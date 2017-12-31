EditorsNote: fixing headline

No. 14 Purdue routs Lipscomb, runs win streak to 9

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. -- Vince Edwards scored 23 points and grabbed a career-high 15 rebounds, guiding No. 14 Purdue to a 98-66 win over Lipscomb on Saturday night at Mackey Arena.

Edwards had six points and 12 rebounds by halftime, just one shy of his previous career high. He shot 5 of 8 from the field in the second half, including 3 of 3 from 3-point range, helping the Boilermakers end non-conference play on a nine-game win streak.

“Vince Edwards was the difference,” Purdue coach Matt Painter said. “He was a load in the first half on the glass, then he hit the threes in the second half. ... We had a really balanced attack, and I thought our defense was much better in the second half.”

Lipscomb’s Garrison Mathews led all scorers with 25 points, adding five rebounds while shooting 8-of-20 from the field.

Purdue (13-2) led 43-38 at halftime, but turned up its defense in the second half, outscoring Lipscomb 55-28. The Boilermakers opened the second half on a 16-5 run and forced 10 second-half turnovers while holding Mathews to just 1-of-8 from the field after halftime.

The Bisons (9-5) made their first six 3-point attempts but struggled from there, finishing 10 of 25 from behind the arc.

Matt Rose added 13 points and five rebounds for Lipscomb, which had won its last three games.

Carsen Edwards had 18 points and five rebounds, scoring 11 in the first half as Purdue struggled to find its rhythm. The Boilermakers shot 43.8 percent in the first half compared to 60 percent after the break.

The Boilermakers’ size advantage was apparent from wire-to-wire, as they outrebounded the Bisons 49-29 while outscoring them 38-20 in the paint.

“When you can’t make a shot or make a layup, I guess I can rebound,” Vince Edwards said of his offensive woes in the first half. “I was not helping the team. I was missing layups or missing wide-open shots, so I was like, ‘the least I can do is rebound.’ Just trying to attack the glass, rebound the ball, and when you’re going hard, sometimes you don’t even realize how many rebounds you have. When Coach said I had 12 at half I was honestly shocked.”

Isaac Haas scored 19 points and grabbed seven rebounds, and Matt Haarms added nine points, eight rebounds and five blocks, tying a career high.

“Our guys were just cutting harder,” Haas said of the difference between halves. “They were making it easier for me to get an open lane to post deep and get one-on-one with those guys, and I just caught it and finished it. Then eventually, they’re going to have to do something to deny me. ... Coach Painter’s said it a million times, you’ve kind of got to pick your poison with us.”

Free throws helped Purdue widen its lead in the second half as Lipscomb struggled defensively in the paint. The Boilermakers finished 16 of 22 from the free-throw line while the Bisons shot just 8 of 15. Lipscomb did not reach the free-throw line in the first half.

Purdue opens Big Ten conference play Jan. 3 against Rutgers. The Boilermakers have now won 13 games by a margin of 20 or more points since the start of the 2016-17 season.

“I think we’re in a really good spot,” said Dakota Mathias, who scored 18 points to go with four assists. “I think our defensive intensity is what’s really separated us the last few weeks. ... We’re doing the little things and sticking to the details.”

NOTES: Purdue F Vince Edwards is one of two players in school history (E‘Twaun Moore) with at least 1,200 points, 600 rebounds and 300 assists. ... Lipscomb’s 9-4 start was the best in school history. ... The Boilermakers have not lost a game in the month of December since falling to Butler 74-68 on Dec. 19, 2015. ... Lipscomb G Garrison Mathews was the fastest player in school history to break the 1,000-point mark, doing so in just 65 games. ... Purdue leads the all-time series 2-0.