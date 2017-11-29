Purdue trips No. 17 Louisville, 66-57

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. -- Purdue came into Tuesday night’s game shooting 52 percent from the field, but found a way to beat another ranked opponent despite making only 19 of 57 field-goal attempts (33.3 percent).

Vince Edwards scored 15 points, including a key driving layup with 58 seconds to play, and Purdue pulled away during the final 3:41 to defeat No. 17 Louisville 66-57 in Mackey Arena.

The Boilermakers (6-2), who struggled to a seventh-place finish in last week’s Battle 4 Atlantis, also got 13 points each from guards Carsen Edwards and Dakota Mathias. Purdue had a 19-7 game-closing run to beat a ranked opponent for the second time in five days, having beaten then-No. 2 Arizona

89-64 on Friday night.

Purdue last defeated two consecutive Top 25 opponents Feb. 1 and 4, 2017, with it recorded victories over No. 25 Northwestern and No. 17 Maryland.

”We tell the guys, ‘show your experience,'“ Purdue coach Matt Painter said. ”When you get in these kinds of situations, show your experience. I think we did that tonight.

“We were in foul trouble early, so really feel fortunate. In the second half, we wanted to get the ball inside and get some points from those guys. I think we did a good job of that.”

Louisville (4-1) got 17 points from V.J. King, 13 from Deng Adel and 11 from Anas Mahmoud.

Purdue countered with a 16-3 run to regain the lead 37-36 on Edwards’ 3-pointer at the 11:54 mark. Isaac Haas made 5 of 6 free throws during that stretch, and Mathias sank back-to-back 3-pointers for a 43-36 lead with 9:11 remaining.

“I think we started off 1 of 16 from 3s,” Mathias said. “But we were able to rebound from that. I think we learned from our two losses in the Bahamas. That is what good teams do.”

Back-to-back 3-pointers by Jordan Nwora and Quentin Snider and a Ray Spalding basket pushed Louisville into a 44-43 lead with 7:57 left.

Louisville began the second half with a 9-2 run that included an Adel 3-pointer from the left corner, and the Cardinals led 31-25. King added two field goals in that brief burst.

Purdue started only 4 of 18 from the field but used its stout defense to erase an early 7-0 deficit and lead 23-22 at halftime.

Edwards had six first-half points for the Boilermakers, Ryan Cline added five and Edwards scored four.

“We finally executed,” Vince Edwards said. “We came out and hit the shots when we had to.”

Louisville scored only 11 points during the final 13:27 of the opening half. Purdue got back in the game with 19 points during the final 12:38.

”You’ve got to give them credit,“ Louisville acting coach David Padgett said. ”Obviously, Purdue is a very disciplined team. I told our guys it’s going to hurt, but if they give the kind of effort every game, I‘m going to be proud of them.

“Our zone was pretty effective in the first half. We tried to be a more physical team on the backboard, and I think we did a pretty good job of that.”

NOTES: The 17th-ranked Cardinals were playing their first road game after opening the season 4-0 in Louisville. ... The Cardinals placed six players in double figures in their most recent victory against St. Francis (Pa.), led by 19 points and 13 rebounds from F Ray Spalding. ... Louisville leads the nation in blocked shots at 9.0 per game and ranks 15th in field-goal-percentage defense (.362). ... The Cardinals are one of only four schools (Duke, Kansas and Gonzaga join them) with 20 victories or more in each of the past 15 seasons. ... After a 2-6 start in the Big Ten-ACC Challenge, Purdue then won seven in a row from 2009 through Dec. 1, 2015. Louisville snapped Purdue’s winning streak last season with a 71-64 victory in the YUM Center.