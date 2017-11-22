Preview: Tennessee vs. Purdue

Purdue’s first four games have been one giant scoring spree - a trend the 16th-ranked Boilermakers hope continues Wednesday against Tennessee. This game, which is part of the Battle 4 Atlantis tournament in the Bahamas, will send either Purdue or Tennessee to its first loss of the season.

Purdue enters the event averaging 102 points - fourth in the nation - including totals of 105, 111 and 106 points as they have won all four games by at least 15 points. The Boilermakers are shooting 56.8 percent as a team and have connected on a blistering 48.9 percent of their 3-pointers (fifth nationally). Also in the top 15 for 3-point shooting is Tennessee, which has made 45.2 percent beyond the arc through the first two wins of its season. The Volunteers have allowed 53 points in each contest and opponents are shooting 34.6 percent against them this year.

TV: Noon ET, ESPN2

ABOUT TENNESSEE (2-0): Tennessee’s top three scorers are shooting a combined 65.9 percent from the field and 12-of-18 beyond the arc, not to mention 14-of-15 from the foul line. Admiral Schofield scored 22 points in the season opener against Presbyterian and is averaging a team-best 18 points on the year - more than double his 8.2 mark as a sophomore. Jordan Bone chips in 12.5 points, including 16 in a win over High Point on Nov. 14, while Jordan Bowden (11.5 points) is 5-of-7 from long range on the young season.

ABOUT PURDUE (4-0): The Boilermakers have five double-digit scorers to this point, led by Carsen Edwards (18.5), who has scored at least 15 points in every game and has three games without a turnover this season. Dakota Mathias (17.3 points) was 6-of-6 from 3-point range in Saturday’s 42-point win over Fairfield in which Vince Edwards (4-of-5) and P.J. Thompson (4-of-6) also were red-hot from long distance. Isaac Haas, a 7-2 senior, contributes 13.5 points and is shooting well over 50 percent from the field, as he has in each of the previous three seasons.

TIP-INS

1. The winner of this game will face either No. 3 Villanova or Western Kentucky on Thanksgiving, while the losers of the two games will square off in the consolation bracket.

2. Purdue is fifth in the nation in assists per game (22.5).

3. Tennessee G James Daniel III has 12 assists without a turnover this season.

PREDICTION: Purdue 82, Tennessee 77