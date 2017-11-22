Williams, Daniel help Tennessee jolt No. 18 Purdue

Grant Williams scored with 14.5 seconds remaining and James Daniel sank two free throws with two seconds to go as Tennessee upset No. 18 Purdue 78-75 in the opening round of the Battle 4 Atlantis in the Bahamas on Wednesday.

Williams scored 22 points and Lamonte Turner added 17 for the Volunteers (3-0), who outscored Purdue 8-2 in the final 1:31.

Purdue (4-1) got 21 points from Carsen Edwards, 15 from Dakota Mathias, 13 from Isaac Haas, and 11 each from Vince Edwards and P.J. Thompson.

Tennessee used a 16-0 run to close the first half and begin the second to take a 38-31 lead.

The Volunteers finished the first half with a 15-4 run in the final 5:01, erasing a 27-16 Purdue lead and pulling even at 31 through 20 minutes

The Volunteers used seven 3-pointers or three-point plays to crawl back into contention. Purdue had five 3-pointers and one three-point during the opening half when it got 10 first-half points from Edwards. Thompson added six for the Boilermakers on a pair of 3-pointers.

Turner led the Volunteers with nine first-half points.

Purdue was only 5 of 13 from 3-point range in the first half, and Tennessee was 4 of 12, but the Volunteers out rebounded the Boilermakers 23-17 during the first 20 minutes.