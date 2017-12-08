No. 21 Purdue pounds Valparaiso

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. -- Vince Edwards and Carsen Edwards scored a combined 29 points, 19 of which came in the first half, as No. 21 Purdue cruised past Valparaiso 80-50 in a nonconference game Thursday night.

The Boilermakers (9-2) handed the Crusaders (8-1) their first loss of the season while winning their fifth consecutive game.

Vince Edwards (15 points) and Carsen Edwards (14 points) teamed up to shoot 9 of 18 from the field in the first half, helping the Boilermakers overcome early shooting woes.

Purdue began the game shooting 1 of 7 from the field but caught fire quickly, using a 21-4 first-half run to take a 36-16 halftime lead.

Valparaiso’s Joe Burton led all scorers with 19 points despite shooting 6 of 16, including 1 of 6 from 3-point range. Tevonn Walker had 10 points for the Crusaders, and Jaume Sorolla added four points and a game-high 10 rebounds.

The Crusaders led briefly in the opening minutes, but Purdue closed the half shooting 13 of 23, then never trailed again.

Isaac Haas had 10 points and four rebounds for Purdue, and freshman Matt Haarms finished with eight points and six rebounds, though the Boilermakers only won the rebounding battle 40-38.

Valparaiso folded in the face of Purdue’s strong defensive effort despite a stagnant offensive start. The Crusaders committed 18 turnovers leading to 18 points for the Boilermakers.

The Boilermakers committed nine turnovers while dishing out 16 assists. They entered the game with a 1.54 assist-to-turnover ratio.

NOTES: Purdue F Matt Haarms is averaging 3.2 blocks per game, which ranks 13th in the nation, and the most among freshmen. He blocked two shots Thursday. ... The Crusaders’ 8-0 start was the third best in school history. ...Purdue owns a perfect 4-0 all-time record against Valparaiso. ...The Crusaders shot a season-low 33.3 percent from the field. The Boilermakers hit 45.2 percent of their field-goal attempts.