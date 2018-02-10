Langevine leads No. 18 Rhode Island past Davidson

EditorsNote: resending with minor tweaks

Cyril Langevine again provided a spark off the bench with 14 points and eight rebounds and Jarvis Garrett scored 17 to help No. 18 Rhode Island to a 72-59 win against Davidson in a matchup of Atlantic 10 powers on Friday night at Ryan Center in Kingston, R.I.

Langevine had 12 points and a game-high 18 boards in last Friday’s win at Virginia Commonwealth. Rhode Island (20-3, 12-0 Atlantic 10) extended its winning streak to 15 games, matching the program’s longest streak since winning 15 in a row in the 1939-40 season.

Kellan Grady led all scorers with 19 points to pace Davidson (13-10, 8-4), which snapped its three-game winning streak. The Wildcats entered the game in second place in the Atlantic 10, three games back of the Rams.

Davidson last beat Rhode Island in a 65-54 decision at home on Feb. 23, 2016.

Rams leading scorer Jared Terrell was held to eight points on 2-of-8 shooting. Stanford Robinson and Fatts Russell each added 10 points.

Wildcats top scorer Peyton Aldridge contributed 15 points in the losing effort and was Davidson’s only other double-digit scorer.

Both sides shot well from the floor, with Rhode Island shooting 49.1 percent (27 of 55) and Davidson posting a 49 percent mark (24 of 49) -- but the Wildcats went just 4-for-17 from 3-point range while the Rams were 10 of 25.

The Rams’ bench outscored the Wildcats’ 41-12.

Rhode Island led 34-23 at halftime.

A dunk by Grady with 10:52 remaining cut Davidson’s deficit to 51-37 after the Rams led by as many as 20 earlier in the second period.

Grady’s layup with 13:55 left in the first half brought the Wildcats within 12-11, but the Rams pulled away with a 14-3 surge to go up 26-14.

Davidson hosts Rhode Island in the regular-season finale on Mar. 2.

Rhode Island hosts Richmond on Tuesday. Davidson visits VCU on Wednesday.

--Field Level Media