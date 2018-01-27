No. 24 Rhode Island beats Duquesne at buzzer

Stanford Robinson made sure Rhode Island’s stay in the Top 25 wasn’t short lived.

Robinson’s game-winning 3-pointer at the buzzer helped the 24th-ranked Rams complete their comeback from 15 points down to win a thriller 61-58 against unranked Duquesne on Saturday at Ryan Center in Kingston, R.I.

E.C. Matthews paced the Rams with a game-high 20 and leading-scorer Jared Terrell added 12. Robinson finished with seven as Rhode Island (17-3, 9-0 Atlantic 10) won its 12th straight game and remained unbeaten at home this season at 12-0.

The Rams entered the AP Top 25 Poll this week on the heels of their program-best start in conference play.

After Eric Williams Jr.’s floater tied the game at 58 with 28.1 seconds to go, Rhode Island’s Jeff Dowtin held the ball near mid court for the final shot before dishing to Robinson in the corner for the game-winner.

Robinson’s teammates piled over him on the floor as the crowd was sent into a frenzy.

Rene Castro-Caneddy led the Dukes with 16 points and Mike Lewis II added 12. Williams, who lead the Atlantic 10 in rebounding entering the game (9.7 per game), grabbed 10 and finished with nine points.

Duquesne (14-8, 5-4) lost its second straight and has dropped four of six.

Rhode Island won despite being outrebounded 36-24 by the Atlantic 10’s top rebounding team. The Rams shot 42.9 percent (24-of-56) from the floor while the Dukes shot 48.9 percent (23-of-47).

After holding Rhode Island to its lowest first-half point total and leading 29-23 at the break, Duquesne scored the first nine points of the second to open its biggest lead at 38-23 with 15:59 remaining.

The Dukes succumbed to a 22-7 Rams’ run with Matthews’ jumper with 6:49 to play giving the Rams a 45-43 lead, their first since being up 6-4 at the 15:50 mark of the opening period.

Rhode Island plays its next two on the road beginning Tuesday at Massachusetts. Duquesne completes a two-game road swing Wednesday at George Washington.

