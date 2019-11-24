Williams-led LSU defeats Rhode Island

Sophomore Emmitt Williams had 27 points and nine rebounds to lead LSU to a 96-83 victory against Rhode Island on Sunday in the Jamaica Classic at Montego Bay.

Sophomore Darius Days had 16 points and nine rebounds and freshman Trendon Watford added 16 points for the Southeastern Conference Tigers (4-2), who committed just 11 turnovers and shot 54.3 percent from the field, including 8 of 20 from 3-point range.

Junior Fatts Russell had 26 points and eight assists, senior Cyril Langevine had 16 points and six rebounds and senior Jeff Dowtin added 15 points for the Atlantic 10’s Rams (4-2), who also had 11 turnovers.

The Tigers had 16 second-chance points compared to seven for the Rams, who shot 49.3 percent overall but sank only 5 of 19 from 3-point range.

LSU led by as many as 19 points in the final minutes. URI was no closer than eight points in the final 9:43 and no closer than 10 in the last 4:55.

Ahead 50-48 with 16:31 left, LSU scored six straight points to build an eight-point lead. A layup by senior Skylar Mays (14 points), a follow shot by Williams and Watford’s dunk made it 56-48 with 14:55 to go.

Williams had 13 points and five rebounds to help LSU build a 43-39 halftime lead. LSU had only four turnovers.

Langevine scored 14 points and Russell had 11 for the Rams, who committed eight turnovers.

Both teams struggled from 3-point range in the first half. LSU was 4 of 14 and Rhode Island was 2 of 9.

Trailing 21-14 with 13:02 left in the half, LSU went on a 23-9 run to take a seven-point lead with 4:34 to go. Days had 10 points to fuel the spurt.

