No. 7 seed Rhode Island ousts Young, Oklahoma in OT

EditorsNote: updates with Duke being the opponent on Saturday

Senior guard E.C. Matthews hit two 3-pointers in the final two minutes of overtime as Rhode Island defeated Oklahoma 83-78, dismissing the nation’s leading scorer Trae Young in the first round of the NCAA Tournament on Thursday afternoon at PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh.

Freshman sensation Young’s 28 points weren’t enough for Oklahoma.

Matthews posted 16 points, freshman guard Fatts Russell provided 15 points off the bench, sophomore forward Cyril Langevine poured in 12 of his 14 points in the second half and senior guard Jared Terrell had 13 points for seventh-seeded Rhode Island (26-7), which has three seniors in the starting lineup.

The Rams meet second-seeded Duke in Saturday’s second round.

Junior center Jamuni McNeace added 14 points and 10 rebounds for 10th-seeded Oklahoma (18-14), which won only two of its previous 10 games entering the tournament. The Sooners have only one senior on their roster.

Matthews sank a go-ahead trey with 1:55 left in the extra session and made it 79-74 at the 31-second mark with another long-range connection.

Young’s 3 with 2:05 to play in regulation sent the Sooners to a 67-66 lead, giving him seven straight points after the Rams led 66-60.

Matthews answered with a three-point play on the next possession.

Both teams had empty possessions before an offensive foul on Oklahoma. Russell’s airball resulted in a foul at the other end, with Young draining both ends of a 1-and-1 situation with 14.5 seconds to play to tie the game. Rhode Island had two chances to win in regulation, with senior guard Stanford Robinson’s putback rolling off the rim at the buzzer.

Young had Oklahoma’s last 11 points in regulation and first two in overtime.

Young entered the game leading the country in scoring (27.4 points per game) and assists (8.8). He went more than 22 minutes of game time without scoring until a free throw at the 6:51 mark for his 11th point of the game.

Later, Young’s driving basket snapped a four-minute stretch without a field goal for the Sooners, who trailed 64-60.

Rhode Island pulled even at 44 early in the second half on Terrell’s long 3. But the Rams didn’t lead in the second half until Matthews drained a 3-pointer at the 9:07 mark. It was part of a 9-0 run while the Sooners went more than four minutes without scoring.

Oklahoma led by as many as eight in the first half before settling for a 35-31 halftime edge.

Young kept a brisk early scoring pace, hitting for 10 points in barely more than the game’s first 10 minutes. But shortly after, Young picked up his second offensive foul. He didn’t score again before halftime, though he was 4-for-4 from the field.

The teams combined for 17 points in the first four minutes in the first-ever meeting between the teams.

—Field Level Media