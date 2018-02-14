No. 16 URI tops Richmond for 16th win in row

EditorsNote: adds new 5th graf with Matthews injury

Jared Terrell led the charge with a team-high 17 points to power No. 16 Rhode Island to its 16th consecutive victory, a 85-67 rout of Richmond in Atlantic 10 play Tuesday night at the Ryan Center in Kingston, R.I.

Terrell was joined in double figures by four others Rams. Cyril Langevine (15) and Fatts Russell (14) combined for 29 points off the bench. Jeff Dowtin had 11 points, seven assists and four steals, and Andre Berry scored 10 for red-hot Rhode Island (21-3, 13-0 Atlantic 10).

The victory allowed Rhode Island to match the longest active winning streak in the country (Cincinnati, 16) and gave the Rams their second-longest streak in program history. Rhode Island rattled off 22 consecutive victories ending in 1939.

Nick Sherod finished with a game-high 21 points, Grant Golden added 16 and seven rebounds and Khwan Fore chipped in 15 for the Spiders. Richmond (9-16, 7-6) lost its second straight and has dropped three of four since a season-best five-game winning streak.

Rhode Island’s second-leading scorer, E.C. Matthews, went down with a left knee injury after attempting to corral a loose ball with 53 seconds left in the first half. He did not return to action, finishing the night with two points on 1-of-7 shooting in 15 minutes.

Richmond lost despite shooting 50 percent (24 of 48) from the field. Rhode Island was a tick better at 50.7 percent (34 of 67) and outrebounded the visitors 32-28.

The Rams were up 35-29 at halftime.

Richmond was within 46-41 with just under 16 minutes to play before Rhode Island rolled off a 16-4 run to go up 62-45 with 11:52 remaining.

The Rams opened up their first 20-point advantage at 75-45 after Langevine’s layup with 4:47 on the clock.

A Fore jumper with 12:06 left in the opening period gave the Spiders a 13-12 advantage. The game was tied at 15 after Sherod’s jumper with 10:45 to go in the first, but the Rams closed the half on a 20-14 surge.

Rhode Island starts a two-game trip Friday against St. Bonaventure, a team that has won seven straight. Richmond hosts Saint Louis on Saturday.

--Field Level Media