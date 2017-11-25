FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Virginia wins NIT Tip-Off title with win over Rhode Island
#US College Basketball
November 25, 2017 / 3:43 AM / Updated an hour ago

Virginia wins NIT Tip-Off title with win over Rhode Island

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Virginia wins NIT Tip-Off title with win over Rhode Island

Virginia stayed perfect on the season as it defeated Rhode Island 70-55 to win the NIT Tip-Off championship Friday night at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, N.Y.

The Cavaliers (6-0) were led by senior Isaiah Wilkins, who led all scorers with 19 points on 7-of-9 shooting. The 6-foot-7 forward added six rebounds and one block.

Virginia 6-foot-5 senior guard Devon Hall added 18 points.

The Cavaliers shot 50 percent from the field and 41.7 percent from 3-point range.

The Rams (3-2) kept the game close early and were only down three points at halftime, before the Cavaliers pulled away.

The Rams were led by 6-foot-8 senior forward Andre Berry, who scored 12 points and added seven rebounds.

Rhode Island’s 6-foot-3 senior guard Jared Terrell was held to 11 points. He was averaging 21 points a game heading into the game.

The Cavaliers welcome Wisconsin to the John Paul Jones Arena in Charlottesville, Va., on Monday.

The Rams head home to take on Brown at the Ryan Center in South Kingston, R.I. on Tuesday.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
