Gilyard fuels Richmond past Boston College

Jacob Gilyard had 22 points and a career high-tying eight rebounds as the host Richmond Spiders extended their best start in a decade with a 64-44 victory over Boston College on Saturday afternoon.

Blake Francis scored 18 points and joined Gilyard with four 3-pointers for the Spiders (6-1), who limited Boston College to a season-low 29.1 percent shooting. Richmond is off to its best start since the 2010-11 team won six of its first seven games en route to a 29-victory season that concluded with a spot in the NCAA Sweet Sixteen.

Freshman Jay Heath scored 14 points, Jared Hamilton had eight and Derryck Thornton collected seven points and six rebounds for the Eagles (4-4), who have lost three in a row and four of five.

Gilyard made three 3-pointers, Francis had two and Andre Gustavson had one when the Spiders opened the second half on a 28-6 run to take a 53-32 lead with 8:14 remaining. The Eagles made three of their first 17 field goal attempts and committed six of their 18 turnovers in that stretch.

Gilyard, who had 16 points in the second half, added six assists and five steals.

Richmond of the Atlantic-10 has held four opponents to under 38.0 percent shooting from the field and has defeated three teams from Power Five conferences this season.

The Spiders played without 6-foot-10 center Grant Golden (ankle), who is averaging 12 points and a team-high 8.5 rebounds.

Nick Sherod, who is Richmond’s leading scorer at 17.2 points a game, finished with two points and was 1-of-9 from the field and 0-of-5 from 3-point range.

Julian Rishwain and Heath made 3-pointers when Boston College scored 10 straight points for a 15-10 lead early in the first half, part of an 18-4 run that put the Eagles up 23-14 with 4 1/2 minutes remaining in the first half.

Nathan Cayo had nine points when the Spiders closed the half on a 11-3 run to get within one at half, 26-25.

