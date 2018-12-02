Richmond pulls away, defeats Wake Forest

Grant Golden scored 24 points and Richmond took control early in the second half on the way to defeating visiting Wake Forest 84-74 on Saturday night in Richmond, Va.

Nathan Cayo chipped in 17 points for the Spiders (3-5), who broke a two-game skid in the series. This was the 11th season in a row the teams have met in a non-league matchup.

Jacob Gilyard’s 14 points and Julius Johnson’s 10 points also boosted Richmond, which connected on 18 of 21 free throws to help seal the outcome.

Brandon Childress and Isaiah scored 17 points apiece, Chaundee Brown added 16, and Jaylen Hoard chipped in 11 points for Wake Forest (4-3), which has lost two of its last three games.

Wake Forest held a 35-21 rebounding advantage, but committed 15 turnovers to only three for Richmond. Mucius, a freshman reserve, ended up with a game-high seven rebounds.

Richmond went on an 11-0 run early in the second half for a 51-43 lead before Childress answered with a 3-pointer.

Golden made 10 of 20 shots from the field and Cayo was 6-for-7 as part of the Spiders’ 53.6 percent shooting from the field.

Golden’s 15 first-half points helped Richmond to a 38-37 lead at the break. The Spiders led at the half despite shooting 2-for-11 on 3-pointers and with Wake Forest holding an 18-11 rebounding edge.

Richmond’s lead was as large as seven points in the first half. But Golden was the only Spider to score in the final five minutes before halftime.

Wake Forest was in its first true road game of the season. The Demon Deacons fell to 10-4 in non-league road games under coach Danny Manning.

This was the first time in a five-season span that Wake Forest dropped its first true road outing of the season.

