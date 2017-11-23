FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Ole Miss bowls over Rice
#US College Basketball
November 23, 2017 / 5:25 AM / Updated 33 minutes ago

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Deandre Burnett had 18 points and eight assists and Terence Davis added 15 points to lead Ole Miss past Rice 79-62 on Wednesday night in the third-place game of the MGM Main Event at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

The Rebels (4-1) had 19 assists and limited Rice (1-4) to no fast-break points in the victory.

Conor Cashaw was Rice’s only scorer in double figures with a game-high 24 points. He made 4 of 8 shots from 3-point range, but his teammates were a combined 3 of 23 from beyond the arc.

Rice had its last lead of the game at 27-24 with 5:09 left in the first half. Ole Miss built a 40-30 lead before taking a 40-35 advantage into halftime.

Eight straight points by the Rebels, which featured several baskets by Davis, gave Ole Miss a 48-35 lead with 16:21 left in regulation.

The Rebels, who shot 48.3 percent from the field and held Rice to 33.3 percent, led in double digits the rest of the way.

Freshman guard Devontae Shuler added 13 points for Ole Miss, eight coming in the second half. Marcanvis Hymon led the Rebels with nine rebounds.

Ole Miss next hosts South Dakota State on Nov. 28. Rice hosts St. Thomas, an NAIA institution in Houston, on Saturday.

