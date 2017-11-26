Pickett propels Georgtown past pesky Richmond

Jamorko Pickett hit a late 3-pointer to give Georgetown a little breathing room, and the Hoyas turned back Richmond 82-76 on Saturday in their first road test under new coach Patrick Ewing at the Robins Center in Richmond, Va.

Richmond (1-5), which had answers for the Hoyas the entire game, cut the Georgetown lead to 76-74 with 1:57 left.

Pickett answered 30 seconds later, and Jagan Mosely sealed it with two free throws with 18 seconds left.

There were six lead changes in the second half.

After the Spiders reclaimed the lead with seven straight points, Marcus Derrickson answered with seven of his own to give Georgetown a 64-59 lead with 8:32 to go. Derrickson had 16 points and nine rebounds to lead the Hoyas (4-0). Senior center Jessie Govan scored 14 points.

De‘Monte Buckingham had a game-high 28 points, and Grant Golden added 24 for Richmond. The pair teamed up to make 19 of 27 shots. The rest of the Spiders were a combined 10-for-36 from the floor.

Mosely made two free throws with one second left in the first half to give the Hoyas a 40-39 lead at the break. Georgetown closed the half with a 10-3 run.

Both teams shot better than 50 percent from the floor in the opening 20 minutes.

Buckingham scored seven points during a 10-0 run that put Richmond on top, 18-14 with 9:18 to go in the first half.

Buckingham and Golden made a combined 12 of 16 shots and scored 29 of Richmond’s 39 first-half points.

The Spiders extended the lead to 28-21 on a 3-pointer by Julius Johnson.

The Hoyas were 13-for-25 from the floor in the first half but committed nine turnovers.

Georgetown returns home to host Maine on Wednesday. Richmond welcomes Vermont on Thursday.