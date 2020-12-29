Top 25 roundup: Maryland topples No. 6 Wisconsin

Eric Ayala scored 17 points and Aaron Wiggins added 15 points and nine rebounds as Maryland shot 64 percent in the second half en route to a 70-64 upset of No. 6 Wisconsin on Monday night in Madison, Wis.

Maryland (6-3, 1-2 Big Ten) erased an eight-point deficit early in the second half to earn the program’s first victory against a top-10 foe since defeating Iowa on Jan. 28, 2016.

Donta Scott added 12 points for the Terrapins, who shot 50 percent from the floor while outrebounding the Badgers 32-29.

D’Mitrik Trice led all scorers with 25 points for Wisconsin (8-2, 2-1), which had a 10-game conference winning streak and a 15-game home winning streak snapped.

No. 1 Gonzaga 88, Northern Arizona 58

Joel Ayayi scored 17 points and grabbed 10 rebounds as the Bulldogs defeated the Lumberjacks in a nonconference game at Spokane, Wash.

Drew Timme added 14 points, six rebounds and two blocked shots for Gonzaga (8-0). Dominick Harris scored 12 points and Andrew Nembhard added 10 with a game-high seven assists and two steals. Gonzaga played without starting point guard Jalen Suggs, who sustained a right leg injury Saturday.

Cameron Shelton led Northern Arizona (1-6) with 20 points and nine rebounds, and Jay Green scored 12 points.

No. 21 Minnesota 81, No. 17 Michigan State 56

Marcus Carr had 19 points, five assists and four rebounds as the Golden Gophers sent the reeling Spartans to their worst start in Big Ten play in 19 seasons with a romp at Minneapolis.

Liam Robbins supplied 18 points and nine rebounds for Minnesota (9-1, 2-1 Big Ten), which never trailed as the battle of Top 25 teams quickly turned into a rout. Brandon Johnson added nine points and seven rebounds for the Golden Gophers.

Michigan State (6-3, 0-3) has lost its first three conference games for the first time since the 2001-02 season. Aaron Henry led the Spartans with 11 points and three assists while A.J. Hoggard contributed nine points. Malik Hall and Foster Loyer added eight points apiece.

