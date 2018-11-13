Top 25 roundup: Vick's 3-point barrage leads No. 2 Kansas in win

Lagerald Vick made all eight of his 3-point attempts and scored a career-high 32 points, and Udoka Azubuike added a double-double Monday as No. 2 Kansas toppled Vermont 84-68 at Lawrence, Kan.

Nov 12, 2018; Lawrence, KS, USA; Kansas Jayhawks guard Lagerald Vick (24) is congratulated by center Udoka Azubuike (35) after making a shot against the Vermont Catamounts in the second half at Allen Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports

Vick, the Jayhawks’ lone senior, wanted to turn pro after last season but changed his mind and was allowed to return. He made his first five shots Monday and finished 12-of-14. His 3-point shooting was the most makes from behind the arc without a miss for a player at Kansas (2-0).

Azubuike scored 23 points on 10-for-17 shooting and added 11 rebounds. Freshman guard Quentin Grimes finished with 10 points and 10 assists.

Vick’s early outburst helped Kansas keep pace after trailing by eight points just four minutes into the game. Vermont (1-1) maintained the lead most of the first half but trailed 40-36 at the break. Anthony Lamb, who posted a double-double in the Catamounts’ opener, paced the team with 24 points.

No. 7 North Carolina 90, Stanford 72

Cameron Johnson scored 17 points, and Luke Maye tallied 14 of his 16 points in the first half as the Tar Heels built a big lead and drubbed the Cardinal at Chapel Hill, N.C.

Kenny Williams and Garrison Brooks both scored 12 points for North Carolina (3-0), which was playing its home opener.

KZ Okpala scored 16 points for Stanford (2-1). Teammate Cormac Ryan, who drilled three 3-pointers in the first half after an airball, tallied 14 points. Oscar da Silva added 11 points for the Cardinal.

No. 12 Kansas State 64, Denver 56

Barry Brown Jr. scored eight straight points midway through the second half for the Wildcats in a tight win over the Pioneers at Manhattan, Kan.

Brown finished with 25 points on 9-of-17 shooting, including 4-of-8 on 3-point attempts, for the Wildcats (2-0). His key run snapped a 38-all tie, as he sunk a 3-pointer, followed with a layup then hit another three to give Kansas State a lead it wouldn’t relinquish with 10:13 left in the contest.

Joe Rosga led Denver (1-1) with 18 points. Ronnie Harrell Jr. added 14 points and 12 rebounds, and Ade Murkey also had 14 for the Pioneers.

No. 25 Buffalo 62, Southern Illinois 53

The Bulls took the lead for good late in the first half and steadily pulled away in the second half to subdue the Salukis at Carbondale, Ill.

Montell McRae and Jeremy Harris paced Buffalo (3-0) with 11 points each, McRae making all four of his field-goal attempts. Seven other players scored for the Bulls, with five of them chipping in 5 to 9 points each. Buffalo won despite making just 35.5 percent of its field-goal attempts and 8 of 28 3-point shots.

Center Kavion Pippen, the nephew of former NBA great Scottie Pippen, scored a game-high 18 points for Southern Illinois (0-2). Aaron Cook added 11, and Sean Lloyd Jr. kicked in 10 points.