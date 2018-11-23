Rutgers D clamps down on Boston U

Junior Eugene Omoruyi had 20 points and 17 rebounds to lead Rutgers to a 54-44 win over Boston University in the final of five home games to open the season for the Scarlet Knights.

A game after allowing four points in the first half, Rutgers continued to shine defensively against Boston University.

Rutgers limited Boston University to 33.3 percent shooting overall (18 of 54), 13 percent shooting from 3-point range (3 of 23) and forced 17 Boston University turnovers.

The Scarlet Knights also outrebounded Boston University, 45-33.

Rutgers got off to a good start, taking a 20-13 lead with 8:32 remaining in the first half and going up by 10 at 29-19 when halftime arrived.

But the Scarlet Knights struggled to score in the second half, and Boston University took advantage by slowly chipping away.

The Terriers went on a 12-4 run to open the second half to shave the Rutgers lead to two at 33-31 with 15:21 remaining.

Boston University cut the Rutgers lead to one at 41-40 with 7:39, but the Rutgers defense took over after that.

Over the next 6:12, Boston University could only muster one field goal and saw Rutgers build its lead to nine at 51-42 with 44 seconds remaining.

Boston University’s Javante McCoy hit two free throws with 39 seconds left to bring the Terriers to within seven at 51-44, but that is as close as the Terriers could get.

Sophomore guard Geo Baker was the only other Rutgers player to score in double figures in the defensive struggle, adding 19 points for Rutgers.

Despite playing good defense, Rutgers wasn’t much better offensively than Boston University.

Rutgers struggled to shoot, going 32.1 percent from the field overall (18 of 56) and 22.7 percent from 3-point range (5 of 22).

Tyler Scanlon was the only player to score in double-figures for Boston University, as he led the Terriers with 11 points.

