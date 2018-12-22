Rutgers slides past Columbia in OT

Geo Baker hit a 3-pointer with 2:02 remaining in overtime and Caleb McConnell dropped in four late free throws Saturday afternoon, helping Rutgers hold off Columbia 68-65 in a nonconference game in Piscataway, N.J.

After trailing by as many as 14 points in the second half before missing two opportunities to win it in regulation, the Scarlet Knights (6-5) built a six-point advantage in the overtime session on the strength of Baker’s 3-pointer and two free throws, then held on to snap a four-game losing streak.

McConnell’s second set of two free throws with 15 seconds left provided the final margin of victory, before Columbia’s Jake Killingsworth misfired on a potential tying 3-pointer shortly before time expired.

Killingsworth hit four of his seven 3-point attempts in a 12-point effort for Columbia (3-8), which has lost nine straight to Rutgers dating back to 1976.

Rutgers had two chances to win in regulation after Columbia’s Randy Brumant had tied the game at 54 with a pair of free throws with 32 seconds left, but Baker missed a jumper with three seconds remaining and Issa Thiam couldn’t convert on a follow shot before the final horn.

Eugene Omoruyi had a game-high 18 points for Rutgers, which was coming off a 72-66 loss at Seton Hall.

Baker, who had five assists and three steals, and Shaq Carter finished with 13 points apiece, while Shaquille Doorson collected a game-high eight rebounds to go with seven points.

The Scarlet Knights won despite shooting just 38.7 percent and missing 17 of their 19 3-point attempts.

Quinton Adlesh had 16 points and Patrick Tape 15 for Columbia.

Coming off an 82-73 loss at Boston College on Wednesday, Columbia bolted out of the gate with a 10-1 run, with Killingsworth’s first two 3-pointers and Tai Bibbs’ two two-pointers providing all the scoring.

Rutgers didn’t score until Baker made a free throw 3:27 into the game and didn’t have a field goal until Baker hit a jumper 5:08 into the contest.

Columbia went on to lead by as many as 15 points in the first half and then 14 in the second before Rutgers rallied into its first lead of the game, 46-45, on a dunk by Carter with 7:07 remaining.

Neither team led by more than four the rest of the way until Baker’s two free throws with 1:17 left in overtime put the Scarlet Knights up 64-58.

Columbia shot 44.3 percent from field and was 6 of 22 on 3-pointers.

—Field Level Media