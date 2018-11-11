Omoruyi scores 24 as Rutgers rolls over Drexel

EditorsNote: Corrects final score after stat change (one point taken off)

Eugene Omoruyi scored a career-high 24 points as Rutgers dominated the second half in a wire-to-wire 95-66 defeat of visiting Drexel on Sunday in Piscataway, N.J.

Omoruyi made 8-of-12 shots and scored 17 points in the second half as the Scarlet Knights (2-0) outscored the Dragons (0-2) 51-30 after intermission. The junior forward added 10 rebounds for his second career double-double.

Omoruyi showcased his expanded shooting range by hitting a career-high four 3-pointers. He entered the season 0-of-16 on 3-point attempts and is 6-for-7 from long range so far.

Geo Baker added 20 points as Rutgers beat Drexel for the 15th time in 17 all-time meetings by shooting 52.4 percent (33-of-63) and hitting 14-of-26 3-pointers.

Omoruyi and Baker helped Rutgers start the season with consecutive wins by at least 25 points for the first time in school history after leading by as many as 34.

Issa Thiam added 14 points while transfer Peter Kiss contributed 13 for Rutgers, who opened the season Friday with a 90-55 rout of FDU.

Kurk Lee led Drexel with 16 points on 6-of-11 shooting. Alihan Demir added 15, but the Dragons committed 18 turnovers and suffered their most lopsided loss ever to Rutgers while dropping to 2-23 against teams from the Big Ten.

Baker scored 15 points in the first half and his layup with 31 seconds left put Rutgers ahead 44-37 at the break.

Drexel was within 44-41 early in the second half on a layup by Demir and within 55-46 on a 3-pointer by Lee with 15:17.

Consecutive 3-pointers by Omoruyi put Rutgers ahead by double digits for good about a minute later and started a 20-6 run that sealed the win.

