Rutgers wins after holding EMU to record-tying 4 points in half

Rutgers tied two modern NCAA records by holding Eastern Michigan to four points in the first half, then cruised to a 63-36 win on Monday in Piscataway, N.J.

By grabbing a 31-4 lead at halftime, the Scarlet Knights matched the fewest points allowed in any half versus a Division I opponent in the shot-clock era (since 1985), matching records set previously by Eastern Michigan (vs. Northern Illinois on Jan. 26, 2013) and Kansas State (vs. Savannah State on Jan. 7, 2008).

The 36 points allowed overall by Rutgers (3-1) tied the school record in the shot-clock era, matching a 60-36 win over Columbia on Nov. 18, 2002.

Rutgers held Eastern Michigan (4-2) to 2-for-25 shooting (8 percent) from the floor and 0-for-5 shooting from beyond the arc prior to halftime. The Eagles also missed all seven of their first-half free throws.

For the game, Eastern Michigan hit 15-of-54 field-goal attempts (27.8 percent), 3-of-13 3-point attempts (23.1 percent) and 3-of-17 foul shots (17.6 percent).

Rutgers sophomore guard Geo Baker led all scorers with 20 points and redshirt sophomore guard Peter Kiss added 10 points.

The Scarlet Knights rebounded from an 84-65 loss to St. John’s on Friday night, a stinging defeat after they had won their first two games by 25 points or more for the first time in program history.

Baker struggled against the Red Storm, scoring seven points on 1-for-7 shooting. However, the Scarlet Knights point guard bounced back against the Mid-American Conference foe by hitting 7-of-9 field-goal attempts, including 6-of-8 from 3-point range.

The Scarlet Knights were efficient in their ball-sharing, dishing out 20 assists in their 24 made field goals.

Boubacar Toure scored seven points for Eastern Michigan, and James Thompson scored six points.

Rutgers shot 24-of-56 (42.9 percent) from the floor, 10-of-24 (41.7 percent) from 3-point range and 5-of-8 (62.5 percent) from the foul line.

