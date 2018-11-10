Rutgers crushes Fairleigh Dickinson to open season

Redshirt sophomore Peter Kiss scored 17 points to lead six Rutgers players in double figures as the Scarlet Knights cruised to a 90-55 win over Fairleigh Dickinson in the season opener for both teams on Friday night in Piscataway, N.J.

Kiss, a transfer from Quinnipiac, shot 7-for-9 overall and 3-for-4 from beyond the arc in his Rutgers debut.

Junior forward Eugene Omoruyi had a double-double with 14 points and 10 rebounds as Rutgers improved to 3-0 in season openers under coach Steve Pikiell.

Freshman guard Ron Harper Jr. had 15 points on 7-for-8 shooting, junior forward Issa Thiam scored 11 and sophomore guard Geo Baker and freshman guard Montez Mathis scored 10 apiece for Rutgers, which used a 10-0 run late in the first half to go into intermission with a 43-33 lead.

The Scarlet Knights, who ranked last in the Big Ten in 3-point shooting last season, connected on 12-for-20 from beyond the arc against its New Jersey rival from the Northeast Conference. The 12 3-pointers were the most in a game under Pikiell.

Senior guard Darnell Edge produced 17 points, and sophomore guard Xzavier Malone-Key scored 10 for FDU, which went more than nine minutes without a point en route to getting outscored 47-22 in the second half.

—Field Level Media