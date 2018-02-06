Morgan pours in 24 as Indiana romps over Rutgers

EditorsNote: fixes “Rutgers’” at start of sixth graf

Junior forward Juwan Morgan totaled 24 points and eight rebounds as Indiana never trailed en route to a 65-43 victory over Rutgers on Monday night at the Louis Brown Athletic Center in Piscataway, N.J.

Senior guard Robert Johnson added 19 for Indiana (13-12, 6-7 Big Ten), which led by double-digits for the final 36:46 and snapped a four-game losing streak.

Morgan and Johnson were the only Hoosiers in double figures, with the duo combining to make 17 of 27 from the floor. Morgan surpassed 22 points for the fifth time in six games as Indiana shot 43.6 percent from the floor and made 9 of 20 3-point attempts.

Deshawn Freeman scored 13 points for Rutgers (12-14, 2-11), which was coming off a two-point loss to Purdue on Saturday. Geo Baker added 10 points the Scarlet Knights, who shot 24.1 percent from the field.

The Scarlet Knights’ leading scorer, Corey Sanders, was held to nine points. After scoring 31 points on Saturday, the guard missed his first seven shots Monday and shot 1 of 11 on the night, marking the third time in four games he was held to single digits.

Rutgers’ point total matched their lowest since joining the Big 10.

Indiana surged to an 11-2 lead on a 3-pointer by Johnson less than four minutes in and upped it to 22-6 on a 3-pointer by Morgan with 9:05 remaining. After starting 1 of 15 from the field, Rutgers cut its deficit to only 26-16 by halftime.

Indiana opened the second half with a 16-6 run and took its first 20-point lead on a 3-pointer by Collin Hartman with 12:34 remaining. Rutgers made it a 13-point game on a 3-pointer by Baker with 9:59 remaining but Indiana ripped off the next 11 points for a 52-30 lead on a jumper by Devonte Green with 7 1/2 minutes left to essentially seal the win.

