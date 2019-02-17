No. 21 Iowa trims Rutgers in final half-second

EditorsNote: rewords first four grafs; changes to “11 rebounds” in eighth graf; fixes spelling of Scarlet in 10th graf

Feb 16, 2019; Piscataway, NJ, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes forward Ryan Kriener (15) defends against Rutgers Scarlet Knights center Shaquille Doorson (2) during the first half at Rutgers Athletic Center (RAC). Mandatory Credit: Noah K. Murray-USA TODAY Sports

Joe Wieskamp banked in a 3-pointer just before the buzzer as No. 21 Iowa recorded a dramatic 71-69 victory over host Rutgers in Piscataway, N.J., on Saturday night.

Iowa’s Connor McCaffery, inbounding the ball under the opposite basket with 3.3 seconds left, threw a baseball pass three-quarters of the court. Rutgers’ Ron Harper Jr. deflected the ball, which wound up going to Wieskamp, positioned in the right corner in front of Iowa’s bench.

Wieskamp released a high-arching 3-pointer as Rutgers forward Shaquille Doorson raced over to defend. After the shot was released, the ball nicked the backboard before going in.

Officials reviewed the shot to put two-tenths of a second back on the clock, and the game ended when Rutgers’ desperation pass was broken up.

The Hawkeyes (20-5, 9-5 Big Ten) needed Wieskamp’s clutch shot because Rutgers (12-13, 5-10) led 69-68 on Geo Baker’s step-back 3-pointer over Tyler Cook from the top of the key with 3.3 seconds remaining.

The Hawkeyes won for the ninth time in 11 games and posted their second straight last-second victory, doing so six days after Jordan Bohannon hit a game-winning 3-pointer against Northwestern. Iowa has earned four consecutive victories.

Bohannon led all scorers Saturday with 18 points, 15 in the second half. Isaiah Moss added 17 and Cook contributed 12 as Iowa shot 46.3 percent and made 8 of 21 3-point attempts.

Harper scored 16 points for Rutgers, which lost for the fourth time in five games. Baker added 13, while Eugene Omoruyi contributed 10 points and 11 rebounds for Rutgers, which shot 45.6 percent.

The Scarlet Knights were unable to get their second win over a ranked team after beating then-No. 16 Ohio State at home last month.

Harper scored 14 early points and gave the Scarlet Knights a 28-22 lead when he hit his fourth 3-pointer with 4:23 remaining in the first half.

The Hawkeyes countered with a 10-5 run the rest of the half and cut the deficit to 33-32 on a basket by Moss, who missed the free throw after being fouled by Harper right before the buzzer.

A layup by Carter put Rutgers up 49-45 with 12:17 left, but Iowa scored the next nine points to get a 54-49 edge on a 3-pointer by Bohannon with 9:51 remaining.

After Iowa took a 56-51 lead on a jumper by Cook with 8:55 remaining, Rutgers rallied to take a 57-56 lead on a basket by Omrouyi with 6:40 left.

Iowa later took a pair of four-point leads down the stretch before Baker and Wieskamp traded dramatic 3-pointers in the final seconds.

—Field Level Media