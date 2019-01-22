Rutgers shakes off Nebraska, ends 3-game skid

Geo Baker and Montez Mathis combined for 35 points, and Eugene Omoruyi provided an emotional lift for Rutgers as the Scarlet Knights held on Monday to beat the visiting Nebraska Cornhuskers 76-69 in Piscataway, N.J.

Rutgers (9-9, 2-6 Big Ten) snapped a three-game losing streak while Nebraska (13-6, 3-5) lost for the second straight time and the fourth time in its past six games.

Mathis, who came into the game averaging just 7.8 points, finished with 20 points and nine rebounds to lead Rutgers. Baker scored just three points in the first half but heated up in the second half and finished with 16.

Omoruyi, seeing action for the first time since dislocating his left kneecap in a win against Ohio State on Jan. 9, scored eight points, grabbed six rebounds and dished out three assists.

Omoruyi seemed to tweak his knee midway through the second half and left the game. However, he later returned to grab a crucial rebound and make one of two free-throw attempts to give Rutgers a 59-53 lead with 7:13 remaining.

James Palmer Jr. led the Cornhuskers with 22 points but struggled from the field, making only 7 of 18 field-goal attempts. Isaac Copeland Jr. added 16 points and eight rebounds for Nebraska, and Glynn Watson Jr. finished with 14 points.

The difference in the game was free-throw shooting.

Nebraska, one of the Big Ten’s best free-throw shooting teams at 73 percent, struggled from the line, connecting on just 10 of 18 attempts. Palmer, an 82 percent free-throw shooter, was biggest culprit, going just 5-for-9.

Rutgers, the worst free-throw shooting team in the Big Ten at 63 percent, connected on 17 of 26 attempts.

With Rutgers leading 67-62 and just over four minutes to go, Palmer hit a 3-pointer and soon made two foul shots to tie the game at 67.

Myles Johnson’s layup and two free throws from Peter Kiss gave the Scarlet Knights some breathing room with 1:22 to go. Johnson followed with a free throw and another layup to put Rutgers up 74-67 with 33 seconds left.

