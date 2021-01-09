Ohio State holds off charge from No. 15 Rutgers

Duane Washington Jr. had 17 points, E.J. Liddell added 15 and visiting Ohio State held off No. 15 Rutgers 79-68 on Saturday in Piscataway, N.J..

The Buckeyes (9-3, 3-3 Big Ten) had a 22-point lead, 65-43, dwindle to 74-66 with 59 seconds remaining before Justice Sueing restored a 10-point lead 12 seconds later with a pair of free throws. He had 12 points as the Buckeyes beat the Scarlet Knights for the second time this season.

Ohio State also got 13 points from Kyle Young in winning their first conference road game after three losses.

Rutgers (7-4, 3-4) has lost three straight. Jacob Young led the Scarlet Knights with 19 points and Caleb McConnell scored 12.

Ohio State dominated the final 7:29 of the first half for a 42-30 lead when they outscored the Scarlet Knights 22-4. Rutgers went the final 2:29 without a point.

The first half see-sawed with the Buckeyes leading 18-13 before 10 unanswered points by Rutgers. Ohio State later responded with a 13-0 run to go ahead 33-26 when Liddell connected on a free throw with 4:25 left.

Freshman Meechie Johnson debuted for the Buckeyes but did not score while playing four minutes. He graduated early from Garfield Heights (Ohio) and enrolled at Ohio State last month.

Ohio State played its first game without guard C.J. Walker (8.7 points and 4.2 assists per game), who is out indefinitely with torn ligaments in his right hand.

In the first meeting this season on Dec. 23, Rutgers lost 80-68 in Columbus, Ohio.

In that game, Rutgers held a 16-point lead in the second half but was outscored 29-9 over the final nine minutes.

Rutgers was scheduled to play Tuesday at Penn State but the game was postponed due to positive COVID-19 results in the Nittany Lions’ program. The Scarlet Knights will host No. 8 Wisconsin on Friday.

The Buckeyes are home to Northwestern on Wednesday.

--Field Level Media