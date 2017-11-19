Rutgers tops Coppin State to stay unbeaten

Eugene Omoruyi scored a career-high 19 points to pace Rutgers to a 64-39 win over Coppin State on Sunday at the Rutgers Athletic Center in Piscataway, N.J., in the first meeting between the two schools.

Rutgers (4-0) is 16-0 against schools currently in the MEAC. The Scarlet Knights defeated Cleveland State from the MEAC, 70-38, on Tuesday.

Corey Sanders netted 13 points and Geo Baker recorded 11 points for the Scarlet Knights, who have won their four games by an average of 29.2 points.

The Eagles are 0-5 under first-year coach and former Maryland star Juan Dixon. Tre Thomas topped Coppin State with 10 points.

Dixon’s team shot 29.1 percent (16 of 55) and went to the line just once. Rutgers was 14 of 28 from the stripe.

Coppin State’s 6-0 run brought it to within 41-31 with 11:08 left, but Rutgers countered with a 14-3 burst to move ahead 55-34 with 7:33 to play.

Rutgers made just one of its last 10 shots in the first half, but led 28-22, despite shooting 31 percent from the floor and hitting only 5 of 13 from the line. Coppin State connected on only 9 of its 31 shots (29 percent).

The Eagles used a 9-0 run in a span of 2:28 to trim the Rutgers’ lead to 26-22 with 1:08 to play in the half.

A 16-2 run over 5:31 had moved Rutgers ahead 23-13 with 6:13 left in the half. Coppin State went without a basket for 4:14, committing four turnovers during that time.