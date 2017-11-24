Freeman helps Rutgers remain unbeaten

Deshawn Freeman posted a double-double as Rutgers remained undefeated on the year with a 61-47 win over East Carolina on Saturday in Piscataway, N.J.

The senior forward scored 15 points and pulled down 11 rebounds as the Scarlet Knights improved to 6-0.

Jabari Craig and Isaac Fleming each scored 14 points to lead East Carolina. Craig was limited to 22 minutes because of foul trouble.

The Pirates began strong, leading by as many as seven points in the first 10 minutes. Rutgers took the lead on a Eugene Omoruyi dunk with 9:40 remaining, however, and never looked back, extending its advantage to 32-21 at the break.

The rout continued in the second half. Rutgers led by as many as 24 points to drop East Carolina to 2-3 on the year.

Rutgers dominated down low, out-scoring the Pirates in the paint by a 24-18 margin. The Scarlet Knights used nine different players to out-rebounded East Carolina 42-37. Shaquille Doorson added nine rebounds for Rutgers, while Dimitri Spasojevic snared 13 boards, to go along with six points, to pace the Pirates.

Neither team shot well from the floor. Steve Pikiell’s squad picked up the win despite shooting just 32.3 percent from the field to East Carolina’s 38.8 percent.

Rutgers is back in action on Nov. 28 when the Scarlett Knights play host to Florida State in Piscataway, N.J. The Pirates return home on Nov. 26 to Greenville and a matchup with a North Carolina A&T.